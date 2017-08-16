News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lighting Company in the Spotlight with New Web Design
Solus Lighting LTD Announces New Website Showcasing Their Specialized Services
Pat Altvater (President AFP Marketing) was passionate about the project from the first conversation, and maintained that passion throughout the design process. Altvater commented, "Not only was it a real joy to collaborate with a professional like Maureen, it was also fantastic to have so many beautiful images of their past engagements to choose from to put on the various pages. We're very proud of the way it all came together." After speaking with over a dozen outside firms, AFP Marketing was the most flexible and willing to customize all the details Solus Lighting was looking for. "Pat and her team made the whole process easy for us, and the result is spectacular,"
Solus Lighting and AFP Marketing will continue to work together for video content and marketing, and both Patterson and Altvater are looking forward to continuing the momentum. To see the new site, visit: http://www.soluslightingltd.com/
# # #
AFP Marketing
AFP Marketing is an outsourced marketing firm based in Toledo, OH. with clients throughout the United States. They specialize in giving their clients increased credibility and visibility online. That could be through website creation or redesign, content video marketing, digital magazine creation or content writing. Find them online at http://afpmarketing.com
About Solus Lighting LTD
Solus Lighting LTD is the only international award winning company located in Cleveland, OH dedicated exclusively to lighting and production management. Specializing in lighting design and technical services for high end social, corporate, and non-profit events, the professionals at Solus Lighting LTD create spectacular atmospheres both clients and guests will not soon forget. Solus Lighting LTD is a certified WBE and WOSB business that also provides expert consultation and project management for lighting equipment specification, lighting systems, and installations. To learn more about Solus Lighting LTD, please visit www.SolusLightingLTD.com
Media Contact
Solus Lighting LTD
216-912-2199
***@soluslightingltd.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse