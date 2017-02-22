 
News By Tag
* Women Owned
* Business
* Cleveland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

NAWBO Cleveland Names First Honorary Member

Maureen E. Patterson of Solus Lighting LTD selected as inaugural honorary member of NAWBO Cleveland
 
 
logo-longnamestack-small
logo-longnamestack-small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Women Owned
Business
Cleveland

Industry:
Business

Location:
Cleveland - Ohio - US

Subject:
Awards

CLEVELAND - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Solus Lighting LTD is excited to announce Maureen E. Patterson (Lead Designer/Owner) has been chosen as the first honorary member of NAWBO Cleveland.  Founded in 1975, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is the unified voice of over 10.1 million women-owned businesses in the United States representing the fastest growing segment of the economy.  "I am so grateful to have been considered and selected to be a part of the NAWBO Cleveland chapter," stated Patterson.  She is excited to grow both personally and professionally from the insightful programming and inspiring individuals that are at the heart of NAWBO Cleveland.

NAWBO Cleveland provides resources for women business owners in entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, leadership & self-improvement, marketing & sales, operations & management, organization & strategy, as well as technology.  These resources are available online and resonate through NAWBO's programming throughout the year.  These local meetings provide opportunities to network, build business skills, educate, and promote growth.  The theme for 2017/2018 is The Power of You.  To learn more about and attend an upcoming NAWBO Cleveland event, please visit www.nawbocleveland.org/event_registration

# # #

About NAWBO:
NAWBO's vision is to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. Mission NAWBO is an organization which works to:
STRENGTHEN the wealth-creating capacity of our members and promote economic development;
CREATE innovative and effective changes in the business culture;
BUILD strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations;
TRANSFORM public policy and influence opinion makers.
To learn more about NAWBO Cleveland, please visit http://www.nawbocleveland.org

About Solus Lighting LTD

Solus Lighting LTD is the only international award winning company located in Cleveland, OH dedicated exclusively to lighting and production management.  Specializing in lighting design and technical services for high end social, corporate, and non-profit events, the professionals at Solus Lighting LTD create spectacular atmospheres both clients and guests will not soon forget.  Solus Lighting LTD is a certified WBE and WOSB business that also provides expert consultation and project management for lighting equipment specification, lighting systems, and installations.
To learn more about Solus Lighting LTD, please visit http://www.SolusLightingLTD.com
End
Source:
Email:***@soluslightingltd.com Email Verified
Phone:216-912-2199
Tags:Women Owned, Business, Cleveland
Industry:Business
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Solus Lighting LTD PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share