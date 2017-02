NAWBO Cleveland Names First Honorary Member

Maureen E. Patterson of Solus Lighting LTD selected as inaugural honorary member of NAWBO Cleveland

-- Solus Lighting LTD is excited to announce Maureen E. Patterson (Lead Designer/Owner)has been chosen as the first honorary member of NAWBO Cleveland. Founded in 1975, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is the unified voice of over 10.1 million women-owned businesses in the United States representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. "I am so grateful to have been considered and selected to be a part of the NAWBO Cleveland chapter," stated Patterson. She is excited to grow both personally and professionally from the insightful programming and inspiring individuals that are at the heart of NAWBO Cleveland.NAWBO Cleveland provides resources for women business owners in entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, leadership & self-improvement, marketing & sales, operations & management, organization & strategy, as well as technology. These resources are available online and resonate through NAWBO's programming throughout the year. These local meetings provide opportunities to network, build business skills, educate, and promote growth. The theme for 2017/2018 is. To learn more about and attend an upcoming NAWBO Cleveland event, please visit www.nawbocleveland.org/event_registration# # #NAWBO's vision is to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. Mission NAWBO is an organization which works to:the wealth-creating capacity of our members and promote economic development;innovative and effective changes in the business culture;strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations;public policy and influence opinion makers.To learn more about NAWBO Cleveland, please visit http:// www.nawbocleveland.org Solus Lighting LTD is the only international award winning company located in Cleveland, OH dedicated exclusively to lighting and production management. Specializing in lighting design and technical services for high end social, corporate, and non-profit events, the professionals at Solus Lighting LTD create spectacular atmospheres both clients and guests will not soon forget. Solus Lighting LTD is a certified WBE and WOSB business that also provides expert consultation and project management for lighting equipment specification, lighting systems, and installations.To learn more about Solus Lighting LTD, please visit http://www.SolusLightingLTD.com