NAWBO Cleveland Names First Honorary Member
Maureen E. Patterson of Solus Lighting LTD selected as inaugural honorary member of NAWBO Cleveland
NAWBO Cleveland provides resources for women business owners in entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, leadership & self-improvement, marketing & sales, operations & management, organization & strategy, as well as technology. These resources are available online and resonate through NAWBO's programming throughout the year. These local meetings provide opportunities to network, build business skills, educate, and promote growth. The theme for 2017/2018 is The Power of You. To learn more about and attend an upcoming NAWBO Cleveland event, please visit www.nawbocleveland.org/
About NAWBO:
NAWBO's vision is to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. Mission NAWBO is an organization which works to:
• STRENGTHEN the wealth-creating capacity of our members and promote economic development;
• CREATE innovative and effective changes in the business culture;
• BUILD strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations;
• TRANSFORM public policy and influence opinion makers.
To learn more about NAWBO Cleveland, please visit http://www.nawbocleveland.org
About Solus Lighting LTD
Solus Lighting LTD is the only international award winning company located in Cleveland, OH dedicated exclusively to lighting and production management. Specializing in lighting design and technical services for high end social, corporate, and non-profit events, the professionals at Solus Lighting LTD create spectacular atmospheres both clients and guests will not soon forget. Solus Lighting LTD is a certified WBE and WOSB business that also provides expert consultation and project management for lighting equipment specification, lighting systems, and installations.
To learn more about Solus Lighting LTD, please visit http://www.SolusLightingLTD.com
