UpsideLMS' Latest Release, 7.6.2, is Out!

UpsideLMS has released its latest version, 7.6.2, which comes equipped with a range of admin- and learner-centric features and functionalities.

End

-- Beefing up its comprehensive, award-winning feature set, UpsideLMS has announced the release of its 7.6.2 version. An answer to its clients' requirements and in line with market trends, the latest release introduces a host of new features and functionalities targeted to LMS Admins and Learners.Below is a quick overview of the key features in UpsideLMS 7.6.2 release:•External Certification SupportUpsideLMS' External Certification module gives Learners the flexibility to add certifications achieved from sources external to the LMS. To the Admins, it enables a holistic view and tracking of the Learners' knowledge and certifications, along with easy mapping to Compliance Skills, Competency Skills, and CPD points.•Ready Integration for Zoom Web ConferencingAlong with ready connectors for Webex and GoToMeeting, UpsideLMS now comes with ready integration with Zoom for Web Conferencing/Virtual Classroom.•Support for Amazon S3 VideosUpsideLMS' support for a wide range of learning content formats now extends to streamed videos from Amazon S3. This is apart from UpsideLMS' support for YouTube streamed videos and uploaded videos.•Bulk Curriculum AssignmentAssigning a curriculum to multiple Learners or Learner-Groups is easy through UpsideLMS 7.6.2's Bulk Curriculum Assignment feature.•Learning Content Visibility ManagementUpsideLMS now provides the ability to manage Curriculum Content Visibility by setting a date against each learning content to keep it hidden/locked from the Learners.•Curriculum Start Date ManagementAdmins can now set a 'start date' for the Curriculum(s), which defines if the specific curriculum being Created or Edited should be displayed from the specified 'Start Date' in Learner's Plan or should be displayed, by default, from the date of assignment.•UI EnhancementsA new Learner Profile Dashboard, with quick summary of the Learner's progress and quick navigation links, Learner Menu simplification, and Enhancements in Assessment Results Report bring in more ease-of-use.To UpsideLMS' existing clients benefitting from SaaS, these updates will be made available FREE of cost as a part of UpsideLMS' Free Upgrades promise."At UpsideLMS, we live to surprise ourselves and the world with our great work! While UpsideLMS 7.6.2 is a massive step of us in the direction of growth, we believe we have just scratched the surface. Our roadmap for UpsideLMS is pretty solid and I am optimistic about the team getting more such releases out version after version", Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning, said of the release.Interested individuals can check out the new features in UpsideLMS, by requesting a 14-day UpsideLMS Trial now - http://bit.ly/ 2xnBRII