Investa Management Hires New CFO
Kim Banovz, CPA, has more than 15 years of financial experience
In this position, Banovz will play an integral role in the company's financial forecasting and annual budgeting. She will handle everything from accounting and strategic business planning to growth management and profitability. Banovz will oversee the accounting department, human resources, and operations personnel.
Prior to joining Investa Management, Banovz served as vice president of accounting at an international manufacturing company. She previously worked as a senior financial analyst at a global diversified industrial company, as well as a financial analyst at a technology and engineering business. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and her Masters of Science in Accountancy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
"Kim is the perfect candidate to oversee all financial aspects of our growing companies," said Investa Management owner Carl Bolm. "Her extensive experience, combined with her goal-oriented mindset, makes Kim a highly qualified addition to our team of management experts."
Investa Management is the parent company of BSR Services, St. Louis' largest locally owned and operated snow and ice management provider; Champion Salt, a bulk de-icing road salt supplier; Cedar Lake Cellars, a local winery and event venue, and; The Battlegrounds, St. Louis' largest permanent mud run obstacle course.
Investa Management is located at 2451 Schuetz Rd. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 569-3005 or visit the website at http://www.investamgmt.com.
