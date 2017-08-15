 
News By Tag
* Snow And Ice Management
* St. Louis winery
* Mud Run Obstacle Course
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Investa Management Hires New CFO

Kim Banovz, CPA, has more than 15 years of financial experience
 
 
Investa Management's Kim Banovz
Investa Management's Kim Banovz
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Investa Management recently hired Kim Banovz, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

In this position, Banovz will play an integral role in the company's financial forecasting and annual budgeting.  She will handle everything from accounting and strategic business planning to growth management and profitability.  Banovz will oversee the accounting department, human resources, and operations personnel.

Prior to joining Investa Management, Banovz served as vice president of accounting at an international manufacturing company.  She previously worked as a senior financial analyst at a global diversified industrial company, as well as a financial analyst at a technology and engineering business.  She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and her Masters of Science in Accountancy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

"Kim is the perfect candidate to oversee all financial aspects of our growing companies," said Investa Management owner Carl Bolm.  "Her extensive experience, combined with her goal-oriented mindset, makes Kim a highly qualified addition to our team of management experts."

Investa Management is the parent company of BSR Services, St. Louis' largest locally owned and operated snow and ice management provider; Champion Salt, a bulk de-icing road salt supplier; Cedar Lake Cellars, a local winery and event venue, and; The Battlegrounds, St. Louis' largest permanent mud run obstacle course.

Investa Management is located at 2451 Schuetz Rd. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 569-3005 or visit the website at http://www.investamgmt.com.

Contact
Carl Bolm
***@investamgmt.com
End
Source:Investa Management
Email:***@investamgmt.com
Tags:Snow And Ice Management, St. Louis winery, Mud Run Obstacle Course
Industry:Business
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share