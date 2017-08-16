Eventable Launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, The World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Shared customers can now benefit from leveraging calendars as a marketing channel.

NEW YORK - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog --



Eventable's app is currently available on the



Eventable Key Features



Eventable introduces new functionality to everyday calendars: dynamic event updates, customizable calendar notifications, granular audience segmentation and SmartEventsTM analytics that uncover new customer insights. Brands and organizations use Eventable as the "last mile" in their marketing to ensure customers take action on important promotions.



Brands can leverage Eventable on the AppExchange in order to:



• Send calendar events and notifications to anyone directly from Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder, delivering personalized updates at every step of the customer lifecycle.



• Create, edit and manage events all within Salesforce Marketing Cloud to improve operations and better engage with customers.



• Sync events, subscribers and analytics data from Eventable to Salesforce Marketing Cloud for a better understanding of customer behavior.



• Embed customizable "Add to Calendar" buttons within emails, web pages, display ads, social media content and more. These buttons work with all major calendars including Outlook, Google Calendar, iOS and more.



Comments on the News



"Eventable enables marketers in any industry to drive action through a customer's online calendar. We're excited to partner with Salesforce to help our shared customers create relevant, personalized experiences inside their users' calendars," said Sameen Karim, CEO of Eventable.



"Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Eventable provides customers with an exciting new way to engage audiences."



Additional Resources



About Eventable



Eventable enables innovative brands to communicate with their customers through native calendar platforms. As a leading provider of calendar-based marketing solutions, the company has helped over 8,000 businesses drive engagement and customer retention. Eventable is a venture-backed company that works with a broad range of clients, from rapidly growing e-commerce sites to Fortune 500 companies. The company has been featured by ADTHINK: The Brightest in Brand/Tech, Forbes, Forrester, ad:tech New York, and more. More information can be found at



About Salesforce AppExchange



Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.



Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



