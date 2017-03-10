News By Tag
Eventable Announces Partnership with Zapier
Partnership with Zapier Enables Customers to Supercharge Their Marketing Automation
"We're excited to partner with Zapier to help our customers get actionable event data into the places their marketing and sales teams can best take advantage of it," said Sameen Karim, CEO of Eventable.
Customers can now create automated workflows by using Zap templates or by creating their own Zaps. Some of the Zap templates available today from Eventable include the following:
• GoToWebinar: Automatically create an event in Eventable for your upcoming webinars in GoToWebinar. Easily promote your upcoming webinars to your calendar subscribers in Eventable, expanding your audience with no manual effort.
• Eventbrite: Add every new Eventbrite event to your Eventable calendar feed, helping you get the word out about your events.
• HubSpot: Automatically enroll new calendar subscribers in a HubSpot workflow, allowing you to be more hands-off and effective than ever.
A complete set of Eventable's Zap templates is available on the Zapier website: http://www.zapier.com/
About Eventable
Eventable enables today's most innovative brands and marketers to communicate with their customers through native calendar platforms. As the leading provider of calendar-based marketing solutions, we've helped over 5,000 businesses drive engagement and customer retention. Eventable is a venture-backed startup and works with a broad range of clients, including rapidly growing e-commerce sites and Fortune 500 companies. We've been featured at ADTHINK: The Brightest in Brand/Tech, Forrester CXNYC, ad:tech New York and more. More information can be found at https://www.eventable.com.
Michelle Spagnoli
michelle@eventable.com
