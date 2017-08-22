 
Colleges of Distinction Recognizes Woodbury School of Business for Professional Programming

National Guide for Colleges Endorses Schools for Holistic Professional Education
 
 
Colleges of Distinction 2017-18
Colleges of Distinction 2017-18
 
BURBANK, Calif. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Already recognized by Colleges of Distinction for its innovative approach to education, Woodbury University (http://woodbury.edu/) has received an additional honor for its expert blending of the liberal arts with professional programming in its School of Business, the university announced today.

Woodbury's School of Business has been awarded Colleges of Distinction's new Field of Study badge for its undergraduate BBA program.  Colleges of Distinction granted a series of discipline-based awards after a comprehensive vetting process, selecting schools based on such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, and track record of success.  Students across the country have long turned to Colleges of Distinction as a one-of-a-kind resource to find their "best-fit" school.  Colleges of Distinction uniquely evaluates schools based on their ability to provide a high-quality student experience as well as a thorough liberal arts education.

"Colleges of Distinction recognition is a true mark of honor in the world of higher education, and we are gratified to be among the first programs to receive the new Field of Study badge," said Joan Marques, Ph.D., Ed.D, Dean of the School of Business at Woodbury.  "Our undergraduate program in business aims to cultivate innovative leaders for a sustainable society.  The entrepreneurial mindset at Woodbury's B-School is one in which positively divergent thinking leads to new, constructive solutions to existing problems in both corporate, non-profit, and personal environments. Our view of entrepreneurship extends well beyond the bounds of mere business creation, and through this holistic approach to career development, our students are especially prepared to take on the postgraduate world."

"We are delighted to celebrate Woodbury University for its exceptional commitment to student success," said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer for Colleges of Distinction.  "Building upon its extensive liberal arts curriculum, as well as its impressive engagement of High-Impact Practices, Woodbury continues to stand out through its stance as a leader in professional education."

In July, Woodbury was (http://www.woodbury.edu) recognized as a 2017-2018 "College of Distinction." The honor is the third in as many years for the institution.   According to Colleges of Distinction, Woodbury has created a truly unique learning environment where students not only earn college credit and valuable life experience, but also participate in character-building interdisciplinary programs, capstone projects and internships.

To view Woodbury's profile or to find more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers, visit https://collegesofdistinction.com/school/woodbury-univers....

About Colleges of Distinction

Colleges of Distinction has recognized and honored schools throughout the U.S. for excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education for over 15 years. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on the undergraduate experience. For more information, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

About Woodbury University

Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California.  The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, was voted "Best Graduate School" in the Los Angeles Daily News 2017 Readers Choice Awards,and is a 2017-18 College of Distinction.  Woodbury was a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program.  With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture.  The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development.  Visit woodbury.edu for more information.

Media Contact
Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
323-469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com
