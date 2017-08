ComputerEase Software Expands Decades-Long Partnership with ProEst

ComputerEase expands integration with ProEst to include it's new web-based estimation software, providing a more streamlined, user friendly process to customers of both firms.

Contact

Zac Lawler

***@computerease.com Zac Lawler

End

-- ComputerEase Software, Inc., the leader in construction accounting software, today announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership with ProEst. The new integration solution from ComputerEase and ProEst will dramatically simplify the estimation and job creation process for customers of both companies.ProEst, one of the leading providers of construction estimation software, has recently announced their newest estimation tool, ProEst Cloud. ProEst Cloud is a complete web-based estimating platform for the construction industry. Users can import leads, generate a detailed cost estimate, perform digital takeoffs and create professional sales proposals from anywhere. The new integration between ProEst and ComputerEase allows users to instantly import a job to ComputerEase once it has been awarded."We're very excited to build on our 20+ year relationship with ProEst with this new product," says John Meibers, President of ComputerEase. "Our new state-of-the-art seamless integration will significantly enhance the experience of both our customers and ProEst's customers."The new integration is available now to current customers of ComputerEase and ProEst.Founded in 1983, ComputerEase develops integrated construction accounting and project management software that helps contractors solve problems and increase profits. The scalable, modular structure of ComputerEase makes it the ideal fit for companies of all sizes and specialties. In addition to accounting and job costing, ComputerEase offers robust equipment, purchasing, service and electronic document management solutions. ComputerEase takes great pride in providing a matchless level of customer support. To accomplish this, the company has put industry professionals in key positions: 100% of the ComputerEase support, training and implementation staff has construction experience. More than 6,000 contractors across the U.S. use ComputerEase to streamline their operations and increase profits. For more information, contact Zac Lawler, ComputerEase Software, Inc., 800-544-2530, zacl@computerease.com Since 1976, ProEst has helped over 8,000 of the world's most prominent construction companies streamline and improve their estimating processes. They continue to live up to their reputation for reliable and expert innovations with the ongoing development of their ProEst estimating and on-screen takeoff software.