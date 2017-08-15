News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ComputerEase Software Expands Decades-Long Partnership with ProEst
ComputerEase expands integration with ProEst to include it's new web-based estimation software, providing a more streamlined, user friendly process to customers of both firms.
ProEst, one of the leading providers of construction estimation software, has recently announced their newest estimation tool, ProEst Cloud. ProEst Cloud is a complete web-based estimating platform for the construction industry. Users can import leads, generate a detailed cost estimate, perform digital takeoffs and create professional sales proposals from anywhere. The new integration between ProEst and ComputerEase allows users to instantly import a job to ComputerEase once it has been awarded.
"We're very excited to build on our 20+ year relationship with ProEst with this new product," says John Meibers, President of ComputerEase. "Our new state-of-the-
The new integration is available now to current customers of ComputerEase and ProEst.
About ComputerEase:
About ProEst: Since 1976, ProEst has helped over 8,000 of the world's most prominent construction companies streamline and improve their estimating processes. They continue to live up to their reputation for reliable and expert innovations with the ongoing development of their ProEst estimating and on-screen takeoff software.
Contact
Zac Lawler
***@computerease.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse