ComputerEase Software Partners with Strategic HR
Partnership will provide comprehensive virtual HR solutions to the construction industry
ComputerEase Software, Inc. is the leading provider of accounting, project management and remote field-to-office software to the construction industry. It provides intuitive, easy-to-use tools for construction-
"Strategic HR's partnership with ComputerEase means that these business owners can instantly obtain access 24/7 to everything they need to run their human resources function—forms, policies, toolkits, and templates —by using our Virtual HR Library," says Strategic HR, Inc. President Robin Throckmorton. "They can also utilize our Virtual HR Coach and consult with our company's experts when they have questions about handling employee issues."
"ComputerEase has resources for accounting, project management, IT and payroll administration for our network of business owners, but the missing component was HR," says John Meibers, President of ComputerEase. "Strategic HR, Inc.'s Virtual HR Library is the comprehensive tool we've been seeking. It's accessible at all hours for professionals who are often away from the office for long lengths of time. All they need to do is use their smart phone to conduct HR business. Also, by offering it to so many of our customers, they can obtain it at a 33% discount. It's a win-win for everyone."
Strategic HR, Inc. will introduce the program through webinars for the ComputerEase network of businesses this summer.
For additional information on the Virtual HR Library contact Strategic HR, Inc. at (513) 697-9855 or visit the ComputerEase website: http://www.computerease.com.
