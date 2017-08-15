News By Tag
Behind the Process with Amazing Lash Studio: 5 Steps we Take to See Amazing Results
Here is a behind the scenes look at the process developed and perfected by Amazing Lash:
Step 1. Eyelash Checkup
Longer, fuller, and darker eyelashes is not the only mission. Keep your lashes staying healthy and strong. A meet up with the stylist for the first time will assess the strength and condition of your current eyelashes. Once we make sure your eyelashes are healthy and can take the extensions successfully, we choose the style that is right for you.
Step 2. Choosing Extensions
Sexy, gorgeous, natural, and cute are styles that Amazing Lash Studio offers. Lighter-weight extensions and comfortable extensions. We have the first eyelashes able to reduce stress on your supporting eyelashes with lighter weight.
Step 3. Patented Application
Our lash stylists undergo a comprehensive 72-hour training program to learn our proprietary application process. In addition, we require stylists to have professional training as a licensed esthetician or cosmetologist. This patented process is safer. The adhesive is never in contact with bare skin. We minimize the amount of adhesive required, resulting in a faster application.
Step 4. Clean and Safe
We use new, sealed instruments for each client. Amazing lash Studio uses a professional adhesive. For those with sensitive skin or allergies, clients can schedule a free patch test to determine tolerance to the adhesive.
Step 5: Care and Maintenance
Open your eyes! Are you ready to dazzle with your new eyelashes by Amazing Lash Studio? Ours Stylist will walk you step-by-step through how to take care of your lashes properly and keep them looking amazing for as long as possible.
Also, clients can find tips and products on Facebook and the ALS website to help lashes last longer.
Make an appointment here http://bit.ly/
