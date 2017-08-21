News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Actors Can Train Anywhere Through Acted Online
Dean Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Acting Studios and acting coach for international talent, now provides his proven training methods to aspiring talent around the world.
ActEd Online is a rigorous training program for actors of all ages and levels looking to master the on-camera audition. After completing the instructional video modules and their assignments, actors can submit their own showcase audition for review by an ActEd resident coach, and a chance to be flown to L.A for an all-expense paid trip to take a master class with Dean himself.
If you've ever dreamt of becoming an actor but didn't know how or where to start, ActEd Online gives you access to the same acting coach who for the past 20 years has launched the careers of countless international film and television stars, including Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Devon Bostick (The 100), and Marshall Williams (Glee).
Dean and Armstrong Acting Studios have partnered with glacéau vitaminwater ® (http://vitaminwater.com/
[DA1] The website will allow participants to initially TRY IT, unlocking this one-of-a-kind program for $10 and giving them unprecedented three-month access to 37 of the 57 training modules, introducing them to their customized on-camera methodology program, along with guided training through practical exercises and assignments from their ACTion Workbook.
The complete DO IT Program unlocks all 57 of ActEd's training modules for only $100, providing full access to the entire curriculum including all exercises, assignments and audition tutorials in their ACTion Workbook. The full program provides an incredible value, including the opportunity for participants to submit a self-tape audition for a one-on-one Skype review of their self-tape with one of their Resident Coaches, and for a select few, the chance to be flown to Los Angeles for an all-expenses paid training experience with Dean Armstrong.
On the inspiration behind the creation of this program, Dean says: "My passion is inspiring people and launching careers, and I know that there are some exciting undiscovered actors in small towns right now looking for an opportunity to be seen, and this is it."
For more information on ActEd Online, please go to the ActEd Website (http://www.actedonline.com/
For more information on Dean Armstrong and/or Armstrong Acting Studio please check out their EPK (http://actedonline.com/
- 30 -
To interview Dean Armstrong, please contact:
Rania Walker, PR & Media Engagement
416.258.8953
Rania@FrontDoorPR.com
ABOUT ACTED ONLINE
www.actedonline.com
Twitter: @actedonline | Facebook: /actedonline
ActEd Online is a Virtual Training Facility for both aspiring and experienced actors in film + television. ActEd Online Part One: The On-Camera Audition is the first in a series of interactive on-camera training programs designed to foster self-guided understanding, growth and independency. Now, this is key: ActEd inspires and challenges actors to change the way they think about themselves and how they approach their work. ActEd promotes actors to learn independently – outside of instruction and direction. We are most interested in actors doing for themselves; understanding what is working and what is not, and knowing how to fix it.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG ACTING STUDIOS
www.armstrongactingstudios.com
Twitter: @armstrongacting | Facebook: /armstrongactingstudios
Armstrong Acting Studios was founded in 1997. Since then the studio and its instructors have served to discover, build and launch national and international stars in film + television. The studio offers complete industry related services that contribute to the careers of 1000's of new and returning actors each year. AAS services include: 3 Class Terms annually, Guest Workshops, Casting and Self –Tape facilities, Audition Coaching and Preparation as well as Working Industry Consultations.
ABOUT DEAN ARMSTRONG:
Twitter: @neadarmstrong (https://twitter.com/
Dean is an actor and coach for performers in film + television. Some of his clients include Nina Dobrev (Vampire Diaries), Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Devon Bostick (The 100), Kaitlyn Leeb (Shadowhunters)
Contact
Rania Walker, Front Door PR
***@frontdoorpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 21, 2017