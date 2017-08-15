News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Melissa Bacchus Joins Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida
Dr. Bacchus earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of the West Indies in Jamaica.
Her residency was completed at Charleston Area Medical Center at West Virginia University in Charleston.
Dr. Bacchus has worked as a pediatrician in private practice for the past 10 years in Charleston, W. Va.
She is Board Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American Society of Bariatric Physicians.
Dr. Bacchus will see patients at the Fort Myers Pediatrics office at 9350 Camelot Drive and at the Cape Coral Pediatrics office at 1261 Viscaya Parkway, Suite 101.
Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many local physicians and has grown to become the largest independent multi-specialty primary care practice in Southwest Florida.
Medical specialties include pediatrics, internal medicine, family practice, obstetrics and gynecology. Offices are conveniently located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres. For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com.
Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse