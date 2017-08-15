 
Industry News





Dr. Melissa Bacchus Joins Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Melissa Bacchus has joined Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida as a pediatrician.

Dr. Bacchus earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of the West Indies in Jamaica.

Her residency was completed at Charleston Area Medical Center at West Virginia University in Charleston.

Dr. Bacchus has worked as a pediatrician in private practice for the past 10 years in Charleston, W. Va.

She is Board Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the American Society of Bariatric Physicians.

Dr. Bacchus will see patients at the Fort Myers Pediatrics office at 9350 Camelot Drive and at the Cape Coral Pediatrics office at 1261 Viscaya Parkway, Suite 101.

Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many local physicians and has grown to become the largest independent multi-specialty primary care practice in Southwest Florida.

Medical specialties include pediatrics, internal medicine, family practice, obstetrics and gynecology.  Offices are conveniently located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres.  For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com.

Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
Source:Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida
Email:***@susanbennett.biz Email Verified
Tags:Dr. Melissa Bacchus, Physicians' Primary Care, Pediatrics
Industry:Medical
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
