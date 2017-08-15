News By Tag
Adelphi University Inspires High School Students to Become Nurses
"We got to see actual surgery happen, it was an open-heart surgery and we were watching through the window," explained Jacob Rios, a senior from the Cristo Rey New York High School, about his experience visiting one of the hospitals. "We went to radiology and got to see how CAT scans work, how MRIs work, how X-rays work and we got to see babies in the pediatric ICU from really small babies to full term."
The program, which ran from July 9 to July 22, allowed high school students looking to pursue a degree in healthcare experience what it's like to work in the nursing field through Adelphi's model of personalized education.
"It's amazing, we get to check their pulse, they have different breathing that we can see, we get to see their wristbands, we get to put on the equipment so it's like real life, but you're not working with a real patient so you don't have to worry about messing up," Rios said about the Adelphi simulations labs.
For Rios, his interest in nursing sparked after his family experienced multiple health issues such as his grandmother passing away during open-heart surgery, his uncle having emergency brain surgery and his little brother recently being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. At Adelphi, he was able to put his interests to the test in the simulation labs, which was popular among the students.
The program isn't only just popular in New York, interest in Adelphi has extended across the nation to California where Kaeli Shaw, a junior from the Ruth Asawa School of The Arts in San Francisco, traveled to Long Island to attend the program after hearing positive things from a friend who also attended the program a year prior.
"I've made a lot of friends, even when we're not taking classes just spending time with the people here is really interesting,"
Like Shaw, who is still deciding between nursing and performing arts as a career, Bridget Dietz, a senior from Lindenhurst Senior High School, is also using the pre-college program to learn as much as she can about nursing before college.
"I'm really enjoying it, I think the nursing program offers a lot for students and you learn so much about the fundamentals and I love the hands-on simulation labs," said Dietz.
For more information on Adelphi's Pre-College Programs: http://precollege.adelphi.edu/
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves over 7,600 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.
