Have Your Child Screened by an Audiologist if You Suspect Hearing Loss

As children get back to school, keep in mind that academic struggles could be caused by hearing loss

Contact

Vicki Bendure

Bendure Communications

***@bendurepr.com Vicki BendureBendure Communications

End

-- The American Academy of Audiology is working on educating the public on the importance of hearing health. Recognizing that the numbers of Americans suffering from hearing loss is at an all-time high, it's important to note that it's not just those who are aging. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two to three children in every thousand are born with a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears. The total number of children with some type of hearing loss is unknown and many cases go undiagnosed, but ear infections alone can cause hearing loss. Five out of six children experience ear infections in their first three years."A child with just minor hearing loss can be missing 50 percent of the classroom discussion,"said Ian M. Windmill, Ph.D., president of the American Academy of Audiology and clinical director in Audiology at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital. "There are children who have been diagnosed with a learning disability when really what they need are hearing aids."Lack of hearing can lead to behavioral issues, lack of focus, even depression in children. Children with hearing loss often don't recognize that they can't hear and parents don't always know the signs.Here are some of the signs parents and teachers should look for:•Child has difficulty following through with assignments and often doesn't seem tounderstand the task•Child often doesn't understand questions and either does not respond or doesn't respond appropriately•Child's speech is different from other children the same age. He/she may struggle to pronounce simple words or is unable to repeat a phrase. May have problems articulating or language delays.•Child often asks you to repeat things or watches your face intently trying to understand what you're saying•Child has difficulty hearing on the phone•Child speaks loudly when not warranted•Child has chronic ear pain•Child often complains of noises he/she cannot identify•Child cannot keep up academically"Often parents and teachers overlook the fact that a child's behavior may be a sign of hearing loss," Windmill explained. "If parents suspect an issue, they should have their child evaluated by an audiologist. Audiologists have the tools and training to identify hearing loss, degrees of hearing loss, and can recommend solutions."The American Academy of Audiology provides a list of licensed audiologists on its website: www.audiology.org. Click on "Find an Audiologist."# # #The American Academy of Audiology is the world's largest professional organization of, by and for audiologists. The active membership of more than 12,000 is dedicated to providing quality hearing care services through professional development, education, research, and increased public awareness of hearing and balance disorders. For more information or to find an audiologist, go to www.howsyourhearing.org.