Willowsford Named as One of Top Selling Master-Planned Communities in the Country
"This is very exciting for us," stated Stacey Kessinger, vice president of marketing at Willowsford. "We first made the report at the end of 2016 when we were ranked 45 on the list. To have moved so far up the list in just six months is testament to the interest that consumers have in our community."
Willowsford was the only community in the Northeast to make the list and one of only four in the mid-Atlantic (the other three were in the Carolinas). What is particularly remarkable too is that Willowsford has only detached single family homes while almost every other community listed has multi-family and attached housing as well (townhomes and condominiums)
Most of the communities on the list are in California, Florida and Texas.
Willowsford credits its success with its dedication to innovative but authentic daily experiences that make it much more than just a community. Sitting on approximately 4,000 acres with 2,000+ acres in open space, Willowsford provides a natural environment that's rare for new communities. From its award-winning home designs (created just for Willowsford)
Having won "Community of the Year," for multiple years, Willowsford has quickly become a national model for the successful creation of a neighborhood that is much more than just beautiful homes. "This is where families, young professionals and empty nesters are buying because Willowsford is so much more than our homes," added Kessinger. "It's about buying into a lifestyle and lifetime experience."
About Willowsford
Willowsford is a naturally planned new home community in Loudoun County, Va. which is inspired by Virginia's strong agricultural heritage. The 4,000-acre community has 2,000 acres of conservancy-
Contact
Vicki Bendure
Bendure Communications
***@bendurepr.com
