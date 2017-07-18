 
July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Willowsford Named as One of Top Selling Master-Planned Communities in the Country

 
 
Willowsford
Willowsford
 
ASHBURN, Va. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Willowsford, a unique new home community in Loudoun County, is one of the most sought-after communities in the country, according to a midyear report just released by RCLCO.  Formerly Robert Charles Lesser & Company, RCLCO is known as a national real estate advisory and consulting firm that provides and leverages quantitative analytics. The report, Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities: Mid-Year Update 2017 (https://www.rclco.com/advisory-mpc-survey-2017-mid-year-2017-07-06?utm_source=July+6%2C+2017+-+Top-Selling+Master-Planned+Communities%3A+Mid-Year+Update+2017&utm_campaign=MPC+Mid-Year+2017&utm_medium=email), lists the top 50 selling master-planned communities in the U.S.  Willowsford was ranked 21 in the list.

"This is very exciting for us," stated Stacey Kessinger, vice president of marketing at Willowsford. "We first made the report at the end of 2016 when we were ranked 45 on the list. To have moved so far up the list in just six months is testament to the interest that consumers have in our community."

Willowsford was the only community in the Northeast to make the list and one of only four in the mid-Atlantic (the other three were in the Carolinas). What is particularly remarkable too is that Willowsford has only detached single family homes while almost every other community listed has multi-family and attached housing as well (townhomes and condominiums).  Communities with a varied product mix of single-family, townhomes and condominiums are more likely to have greater numbers of sales.

Most of the communities on the list are in California, Florida and Texas.

Willowsford credits its success with its dedication to innovative but authentic daily experiences that make it much more than just a community. Sitting on approximately 4,000 acres with 2,000+ acres in open space, Willowsford provides a natural environment that's rare for new communities. From its award-winning home designs (created just for Willowsford) to its amenities including a working farm and farm-to-table cooking program with pop-up restaurants, visiting chefs, a farm market; to more than 40 miles of trails and active outdoor programming; and additional amenities including resort-style pools, demonstration kitchens, 7-acre lake, fitness centers, and more—all built upfront. Willowsford has created a lifestyle experience and setting that few other communities offer.

Having won "Community of the Year," for multiple years, Willowsford has quickly become a national model for the successful creation of a neighborhood that is much more than just beautiful homes.  "This is where families, young professionals and empty nesters are buying because Willowsford is so much more than our homes," added Kessinger.  "It's about buying into a lifestyle and lifetime experience."

# # #

About Willowsford
Willowsford is a naturally planned new home community in Loudoun County, Va. which is inspired by Virginia's strong agricultural heritage. The 4,000-acre community has 2,000 acres of conservancy-managed natural open space, including a 300+ acre farm, forests and parklands and connected by more than 40 miles of nature trails. Architectural designs for homes in Willowsford are exclusive to the community. For more information, visit www.willowsford.com or call 571-252-3975.

Contact
Vicki Bendure
Bendure Communications
***@bendurepr.com
End
Source:Willowsford
Email:***@bendurepr.com Email Verified
