In One-to-One Discussion with Subhra Jyoti Adhikary, Business Head, DexLab Analytics

-- DexLab Analytics Pune is extremely proud to announce it has arranged a one to one discussion session with Subhra Jyoti Adhikary, Business Head of this esteemed institute in Pune this weekend, i.e. on 26and 27of August, 2017. The timings are from 11 AM to 1:30 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM. In this free interactive session, Mr. Adhikary will address the potentials of Big Data as a great career choice. So, don't miss this opportunity to strike a conversation with such a renowned personality from the Big Data domain, which will not only fuel your career aspirations but also will help you gather in-depth knowledge about this budding field. Register beforehand, to be a part of this new endeavor curated by the institute DexLab Analytics.Big Data technology coupled with text mining, data science, algorithm, machine learning and AI is a thriving source of countless job opportunities. Big data jobs are trending in every industry, and employers recognize the value of this exciting field, while they clamber to fill in positions.The pioneering data science training institute in India, DexLab Analytics sheds some light on how to make Big Data and Analytics your next best career option. The veteran data analyst Mr.Subhra Jyoti Adhikary, who has more than half a decade of experience in this industry is going to enlighten the candidates about the sprawling benefits of choosing Big Data and Analytics over other run of the mill career paths, and how it's shaping the IT graph of modern digital India. He has helped countless professionals by pushing their careers to new heights, and now he is coming forward on a more common platform to reach out to more people.Over time, the institute has garnered a good reputation by catering to the needs of hundreds of aspiring data-inquisitive candidates. Frequently, the expert management of DexLab offers several free interactive sessions or demo sessions for everyone to help their prospective students to assess their quality standards. Also, the institute conducts numerous corporate training seminars and conferences throughout the country at various colleges and universities.In context to the above discussion, Mr. Adhikary, the Business Head of DexLab Analytics stated, "We, at DexLab Analytics always look forward to make learning better. The learning procedure needs to be constantly redefined and remodeled, and of late Big Data training modules is the way forward," he further added, "Big Data is burgeoning with a wide volley of job opportunities, and I want the young India to hit this beehive of technological innovation."DexLab Analytics is one of the leading institutes in the sector of data analysis in India. Headquartered in Gurgaon, this notable institute has a branch in Pune, Maharashtra as well. The institute offers intensive courses on Big Data Hadoop, SAS, R programming, Tableau BI, Data Science and also corporate trainings.K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR.(Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 852 787 2444+91 124 450 2444First Floor, Sinbhai Niwas, Plot No 382/2, Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.(Landmark: Deep Bangla Chowk)hello@dexlabanalytics.com+91 880 681 2444+91 206 541 2444