Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615

Dominican American Actor Frankie Cedano Celebrates at the 5th annual Activate 2K17 Diversity Conf

Cedano's breakout role on OWN's Queen Sugar gives him the platform to talk about the importance diversity in Hollywood
 
 
Dominican American Actor, Frankie Cedano
Dominican American Actor, Frankie Cedano
 
MIAMI - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Dominican-American Actor, Frankie Cedano's breakout role as "Arturo" on OWN networks acclaimed show Queen Sugar has laid the groundwork for much-needed conversations. From the mistreatment and usage of illegal immigrants in the farming industry to the lack of diversity in ownership— Queen Sugar sheds a light on it all, and Cedano is excited to be a part of the conversation. He will be part of the Latin Quarter round up at the 5th annual Activate 2K17 Diversity Conference from September 15-17th in Miami, FL.

Activate 2K17 was founded by Lucinda Cross hoping to connect small business leaders to power brokers who can open doors to opportunity. These power players know who to contact for finding resources, support and finances. Activate 2K17 creates a foundation for the next generation to leverage their ideas and creativity to build for themselves and others.

Frankie Cedano (http://frankiecedano.com/) will also participate in the Activate, "ManCave", hosted by Brandon Frame Founder of the TheBlackManCan, Inc. Created to uplift men, the speakers and panelists will help participants build, market and monetize their own platforms, brands and businesses. "Finding a purpose greater than himself" Cedano's racially ambiguous look allows him to morph into various characters of color. Admittedly, he was part of a gang growing up and had a few stints in jail— Cedano is no stranger to strife and life's battles of survival.

A fight all too real to many men of color, Cedano used his life experiences to develop the gift of storytelling. With his platform, he not only sparks conversations but puts a face to an issue that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Residing in Atlanta, Frankie made his way down south from the Bronx, NY. With both of his parents hailing from the Dominican Republic, Frankie's background lends itself to the depth he brings to his on-screen characters.

Joined by a host of other influential men including two-time NBA All-Star Caron Butler, NFL Veteran, and CEO of Alpha Male Nation Le'Ron McClain, Cori Murray, Entertainment Director, ESSENCE and Co-Host, Yes, Girl! Podcast and Luz Maria Doria, VP & Executive Producer, Despierta América, just to name a few.

Among the Activate crowd, you will find thousands of entrepreneurs— including business owners, bloggers, creatives, authors, and over 30 speakers in the span of 2.5 days. You can still register and find tickets to this year's Activate 2k17 Diversity Conference athttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/activate-2k17-diversity-in-m...

Frankie is working on other film project and seeking more opportunities with filmmakers, producers and major bands.

You can find him on Instagram @FrankieCedano (https://www.instagram.com/frankiecedano/). All media inquiries and speaking can be directed to the T.MORRISON AGENCY.

T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
