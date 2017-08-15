News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dominican American Actor Frankie Cedano Celebrates at the 5th annual Activate 2K17 Diversity Conf
Cedano's breakout role on OWN's Queen Sugar gives him the platform to talk about the importance diversity in Hollywood
Activate 2K17 was founded by Lucinda Cross hoping to connect small business leaders to power brokers who can open doors to opportunity. These power players know who to contact for finding resources, support and finances. Activate 2K17 creates a foundation for the next generation to leverage their ideas and creativity to build for themselves and others.
Frankie Cedano (http://frankiecedano.com/)
A fight all too real to many men of color, Cedano used his life experiences to develop the gift of storytelling. With his platform, he not only sparks conversations but puts a face to an issue that would otherwise go unnoticed.
Residing in Atlanta, Frankie made his way down south from the Bronx, NY. With both of his parents hailing from the Dominican Republic, Frankie's background lends itself to the depth he brings to his on-screen characters.
Joined by a host of other influential men including two-time NBA All-Star Caron Butler, NFL Veteran, and CEO of Alpha Male Nation Le'Ron McClain, Cori Murray, Entertainment Director, ESSENCE and Co-Host, Yes, Girl! Podcast and Luz Maria Doria, VP & Executive Producer, Despierta América, just to name a few.
Among the Activate crowd, you will find thousands of entrepreneurs—
Frankie is working on other film project and seeking more opportunities with filmmakers, producers and major bands.
You can find him on Instagram @FrankieCedano (https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse