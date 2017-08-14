 
Industry News





THAT Introduces Premium Line At the NY Now

 
 
Gia and Red dot winner upgraded - ScoopTHAT! Deluxe
NEW YORK - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- THAT! INTRODUCES DELUXE COLLECTION AND NEW INVENTIONS

Leader in engineering never-before-seen kitchenware innovations, THAT! is proud to present the Deluxe collection of its most popular items. The multiple award-winning ThawTHAT! defroster board now boasts a unique metallic wood grain and a built-in drip channel, the Gia and Red dot award winner advanced ice cream scooper ScoopTHAT! now features scratch resistant full metal jacket, and the iF winner butter spreader that melts butter SpreadTHAT! receives a redesigned form and a synthetic diamond DLC coating.

THAT! also introduces the new Coolstick that cools boiling hot tea, liquid and soup in minutes, as well as the new Chill Carafe that keeps beverages and wine at near refrigerator temperature without diluting the beverage itself.

ThawTHAT! Deluxe – MSRP $69.95

ScoopTHAT! Deluxe – MSRP $39.95

SpreadTHAT! Deluxe – MSRP $99.95

Chill Carafe (1L and 750ml) – MSRP $45

Coolstick – MSRP $19.95

About THAT!

Known for combining innovative designs, advanced material technology and lifestyle aesthetics, THAT! focuses on innovations that manipulate temperature-time.Its inventions are completely green and sustainable, and use no electricity nor batteries. There are no wires nor any moving parts and all designs adhere to clean engineering principles to promote healthy and clean living. Visit us at http://us.thatinventions.com

