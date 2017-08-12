News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Engage2Excel Named on HRO Today's 2017 Baker's Dozen List of Recognition Providers
"We take great pride in this recognition and strive to offer our more than 2,700 unique clients with exceptional service," said, Phil Stewart, CEO, Engage2Excel. "Our goal is to be our clients' trusted advisor to improve engagement in all phases of their employees' careers, especially now, as the workforce demands flexible, innovative solutions to address today's workforce challenges."
HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are an important measure of customer satisfaction. As a leading benchmark for recognition provider differentiation, it also serves as a reminder for providers to continuously raise the bar in the quality, services and value offered to clients.
The results are based on survey feedback from buyers of the rated services. The data is analyzed to determine the rankings and the overall score, and individual scores are calculated for three categories – service breadth, deal sizes and quality.
"Engage2Excel's mission to increase engagement to drive results throughout the talent lifecycle is resonating with our customers," said Jeff Gelinas, VP of Product & People, Engage2Excel. "And at each phase of the talent lifecycle, we're creating innovative solutions based on our proprietary research on candidates and employees. From our newly launched pre-boarding solutions to engage new hires before their first day to our recognition Chatbot, 'GrantMe,' which integrates with popular messaging apps to connect employees with recognition in a convenient way, we are changing the way employers and their employees engage."
Over the past two years, Engage2Excel has transformed from a recognition company into a human capital management solutions provider. In addition to recognition programs, the company provides industry-leading talent acquisition, employee survey and ROI-based analytics solutions.
To view a full list of rankings, visit: www.hrotoday.com.
About Engage2Excel, Inc.
Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Engage2Excel, Inc. provides industry-leading employee engagement and productivity solutions throughout the talent lifecycle. Enage2Excel helps organizations across all industries—from Fortune 500 corporations to entrepreneurial firms— target, budget and prioritize recognition programs to drive bottom-line results. Headquartered in Statesville, N.C., Engage2Excel has a long history of pioneering solutions dating back to 1892. Find out more at engage2excel.com
Contact
Delaine Moore
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse