Eight Adelphi Students Selected for the Horace G. McDonell Summer Research Fellowship

-- Eight Adelphi University students have been awarded the opportunity to benefit from full-time hands-on research in biology, chemistry, and physics for 10 weeks as part of Adelphi's Horace G. McDonell Science Research Fellowship program. The Fellowship program started in 2011 through the generosity of Adelphi alumnus Horace G. McDonell, Jr. '52, '02 (Hon.), Adelphi trusteeand a retired chairman and CEO of Perkin Elmer, Inc. The students receive a $4,000 stipend and work closely with a faculty mentor, conducting experiments in a research lab and gaining state-of-the-art training. "It's been wonderful to witness the progress of these exceptional students during their Fellowship experience and afterwards, as they go on to prestigious graduate and professional programs and to significant careers," said Acting Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Susan Briziarelli.The eight students and their research projects are:Momoka NagamineHometown: Tokyo, JapanChemistry Major, Class of 2019Mentor: Justyna Widera-Kalinowska, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistryProject:It is hypothesized that the use of the hydrogel in combination with Au nanoparticles and tyrosinase will increase the sensitivity of the modified electrode for catechol,which is harmful to both humans and the environment..Allan DelarosaHometown: Bellrose, NYPhysics major, Class of 2018Mentor: Sean Bentley, Ph.D., associate professor of physicsProject:and test the interference patterns of photons by calculating the lenses and angles of mirrors used to produce them. The research will help to demonstrate several fundamental aspects of quantum mechanics and retrieve information on the creation and erasure of interference patterns.Kiran KhanHometown: Brooklyn, NYMolecular Neuroscience Major, Class of 2017Mentor: Matthias Foellmer, Ph.D., associate professor of biologyProject:This research will allow to evaluate whether the two mating tactics which are soft vs. hard copulation, have consequences for the way male and female genitalia interact and affect sperm transfer.Tian LiHometown: Taiyuan, ChinaChemistry Major, Class of 2018Mentor: Ivan Hyatt, Ph.D., assistant professor of ChemistryProject:As a hypervalent iodine complex, Hypervalent iodonium alkynyl triflate (HIAT) is used as a reagent in synthetic chemistry. The unique reactivity of HIATs make them suited to efficiently generate trimethylenemethane (TMM) intermediates that can result in substituted diquinanes; biologically relevant molecules found in nature.Nafeesathul Hanan KabirHometown: DubaiBiology Major, Class of 2019Mentor: Melissa VanAlstine-Parris, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistryProject:The disease, Trichomoniasis is caused by an infection with a protozoan parasite called Trichomonas vaginalis, which breaks down the DNA with enzymes. The goal is to take newly discovered values and compare them with those of existing research in the hopes of determining a specific enzyme used by the parasite Trichomonas vaginalis to take over the host.Rheba SamHometown: East Meadow, NYMolecular Neuroscience Major, Class of 2018Mentor: Eugenia Villa-Cuesta, Ph.D., assistant professor of biologyProject:My research focuses on mutations involved in subunit A of an enzyme complex called succinate dehydrogenase (sdhA), which is a vital enzyme harnessed in metabolic functioning. In particular, homozygous mutations for sdhA are lethal, whereby Drosophila melanogaster exhibit death during early development. The hopes of this project entail discovery of a potential treatment for the neurodegenerative consequences associated with this mutation, using Drosophila melanogaster as the model organism for study.Emma RyanHometown: Floral Park, NYBiology/Chemistry Major, Class of 2019Mentor: Eugenia Villa-Cuesta, Ph.D.Project:Due to the great number of similarities in disease causing genes between humans and fruit flies, the organism is useful in understanding the molecular mechanisms of human diseases. By looking at the respiratory quotients ration, RQ values can be used to predict metabolic syndromes.Kidan TadesseHometown: EthiopiaPhysics Major, Class of 2019Mentor: Mathew Wright, Ph.D., assistant professor of physicsProject:Through building an intensity controlled circuit and locking in the detector circuit for the laser frequency, the goal is to study how ultra-cold collusions can be controlled.In the fall, the eight students will be presenting the research they completed. 