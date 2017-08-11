 
Syntheway releases Akkordica Virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica VST instrument

Syntheway has announced the release of Akkordica, a virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica sample based instrument, that covers a wide range of sounds, by combining the traditional accordion performance and modern digital functionality.
 
 
CAPITAL FEDERAL, Argentina - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Akkordica is a Virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica software that covers a wide range of sounds, by combining the traditional accordion performance and modern digital functionality. Suitable for a wide range of musical styles, be it traditional, popular or classical.

Akkordica VST Features:

- Mode Selector to change between the following instruments:

1.- Piano Accordion

2.- Anglo Concertina

3.- Strasser Accordion

4.- Hohner Accordion

5.- Musette Accordion

6.- Harmonica Natural

7.- Harmonica Vibrato

8.- Melodica (Pianica)

9.- Accordina (Harmonicon)

- Akkordica allows you to reproduce many different accordion types (diatonic and chromatic) for various genres of musical styles such as Folk, Rock, Blues, Jazz, Polka, Tango, Bal-musette, Cajun, Zydeco, Classical, Schrammelmusik, Klezmer, Levenslied, Sevdalinka, Boeremusiek, Forró, Merengue, Cueca, Milonga, Chamamé, Cumbia, Vallenato, Norteño, Tex-Mex, Saltarello, Tarantella, Ceol, Basque Trikitixa and Inuit music.

- The harmonica (known as a French harp or mouth organ) comes with two modes: natural and vibrato, to be used in many musical genres, notably in blues, American folk music, classical music, jazz, country, and rock and roll.

- 32 Presets. Additionally, players can create different acoustic and electronic sounds.

- Multimode Filter. The use of values automatically computed by a multimode filter gives a wide range of interesting tones. Filter switch includes: LP (Low pass), HP (High pass), BP1 CSG (Band pass 1, constant skirt gain), BP2 C0PG (Band pass 2, constant 0db peak gain), Notch (Band-stop/Band-rejection) filters with adjustable Resonance and Cutoff Frequency range extends up to Nyquist. Gain Compensation option for LP, HP and BP1 filter types.

- ADSR envelope generator. Attack, Sustain, Decay and Release parameters and several modulation targets.

- LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator) with modulation depth, frequency and offset. This creates a kind of a "trembling" sound for squeezebox instruments, harmonica and melodica.

- FULL MIDI Automation: Complete MIDI Continuous Controller. You can use this to automate parameter changes from a sequencer, or to control your synthesizers from an external MIDI control surface.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRXJFdvg4zM



Contact
Syntheway Virtual Musical Instruments
Daniel Laiseca
***@syntheway.net
End
