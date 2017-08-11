News By Tag
Syntheway releases Akkordica Virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica VST instrument
Syntheway has announced the release of Akkordica, a virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica sample based instrument, that covers a wide range of sounds, by combining the traditional accordion performance and modern digital functionality.
Akkordica VST Features:
- Mode Selector to change between the following instruments:
1.- Piano Accordion
2.- Anglo Concertina
3.- Strasser Accordion
4.- Hohner Accordion
5.- Musette Accordion
6.- Harmonica Natural
7.- Harmonica Vibrato
8.- Melodica (Pianica)
9.- Accordina (Harmonicon)
- Akkordica allows you to reproduce many different accordion types (diatonic and chromatic) for various genres of musical styles such as Folk, Rock, Blues, Jazz, Polka, Tango, Bal-musette, Cajun, Zydeco, Classical, Schrammelmusik, Klezmer, Levenslied, Sevdalinka, Boeremusiek, Forró, Merengue, Cueca, Milonga, Chamamé, Cumbia, Vallenato, Norteño, Tex-Mex, Saltarello, Tarantella, Ceol, Basque Trikitixa and Inuit music.
- The harmonica (known as a French harp or mouth organ) comes with two modes: natural and vibrato, to be used in many musical genres, notably in blues, American folk music, classical music, jazz, country, and rock and roll.
- 32 Presets. Additionally, players can create different acoustic and electronic sounds.
- Multimode Filter. The use of values automatically computed by a multimode filter gives a wide range of interesting tones. Filter switch includes: LP (Low pass), HP (High pass), BP1 CSG (Band pass 1, constant skirt gain), BP2 C0PG (Band pass 2, constant 0db peak gain), Notch (Band-stop/Band-
- ADSR envelope generator. Attack, Sustain, Decay and Release parameters and several modulation targets.
- LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator) with modulation depth, frequency and offset. This creates a kind of a "trembling" sound for squeezebox instruments, harmonica and melodica.
- FULL MIDI Automation: Complete MIDI Continuous Controller. You can use this to automate parameter changes from a sequencer, or to control your synthesizers from an external MIDI control surface.
