Syntheway releases Akkordica Virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica VST instrument

Syntheway has announced the release of Akkordica, a virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica sample based instrument, that covers a wide range of sounds, by combining the traditional accordion performance and modern digital functionality.

Akkordica Virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica VST

-- Akkordica is a Virtual Accordion, Harmonica and Melodica software that covers a wide range of sounds, by combining the traditional accordion performance and modern digital functionality. Suitable for a wide range of musical styles, be it traditional, popular or classical.Akkordica VST Features:- Mode Selector to change between the following instruments:1.- Piano Accordion2.- Anglo Concertina3.- Strasser Accordion4.- Hohner Accordion5.- Musette Accordion6.- Harmonica Natural7.- Harmonica Vibrato8.- Melodica (Pianica)9.- Accordina (Harmonicon)- Akkordica allows you to reproduce many different accordion types (diatonic and chromatic) for various genres of musical styles such as Folk, Rock, Blues, Jazz, Polka, Tango, Bal-musette, Cajun, Zydeco, Classical, Schrammelmusik, Klezmer, Levenslied, Sevdalinka, Boeremusiek, Forró, Merengue, Cueca, Milonga, Chamamé, Cumbia, Vallenato, Norteño, Tex-Mex, Saltarello, Tarantella, Ceol, Basque Trikitixa and Inuit music.- The harmonica (known as a French harp or mouth organ) comes with two modes: natural and vibrato, to be used in many musical genres, notably in blues, American folk music, classical music, jazz, country, and rock and roll.- 32 Presets. Additionally, players can create different acoustic and electronic sounds.- Multimode Filter. The use of values automatically computed by a multimode filter gives a wide range of interesting tones. Filter switch includes: LP (Low pass), HP (High pass), BP1 CSG (Band pass 1, constant skirt gain), BP2 C0PG (Band pass 2, constant 0db peak gain), Notch (Band-stop/Band-rejection) filters with adjustable Resonance and Cutoff Frequency range extends up to Nyquist. Gain Compensation option for LP, HP and BP1 filter types.- ADSR envelope generator. Attack, Sustain, Decay and Release parameters and several modulation targets.- LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator) with modulation depth, frequency and offset. This creates a kind of a "trembling" sound for squeezebox instruments, harmonica and melodica.- FULL MIDI Automation: Complete MIDI Continuous Controller. You can use this to automate parameter changes from a sequencer, or to control your synthesizers from an external MIDI control surface.