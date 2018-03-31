News By Tag
Get Up to 25% Discount + Free Breakfast at Be Resort Mactan — Promo Extended Until March 2018
Be Resort Mactan extends its BE DYNAMIC deal, which you can find anywhere else. This budget-saving offer discounts up to 25% off the published rates with free breakfast for bookings done at its website.
Here's a summary of the deal:
PROMO: Be Dynamic
Treat: As much as 25% discount on room rates
Validity: Until March 31, 2018
Meal: Free breakfast for 2 persons (Children aged 5 to 12 can enjoy 50% discount.)
Inclusions:
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Welcome drinks and bottled water
- Use of beach area and swimming pool
- Free parking
- New Year's Gala dinner (for booking that falls on December 31, 2016)
Details of this Cebu resort 2017 promo may change without prior notice; successful reservations made before such change will still be honored. Other policies may apply.
To enjoy this budget-saving deal, simply log on http://www.beresort-
1. Indicate the arrival and departure dates on the calendar and then click the "View rooms and prices" button.
2. Select the preferred Mactan accommodation from the list of available rooms. Be Resort Cebu room rates are shown.
3. Press the "Reserve Now" button and review the summary of booking.
4. Confirm the reservation by clicking the "Guest Details" button, filling out the form, and paying a 10 percent prepayment via credit card.
Certified by DigiCert and Trustwave, the online system of this resort in Cebu warrants that all transactions made within the website are protected. The system will send the guest a booking-confirmation email once the payment has been received.
Beachfront accommodations with a youthful vibe — Be Resort offers these and more at an affordable price. Here, you'll come home to refreshingly colorful rooms and contemporary comforts. The resort's 3 room options all have cable TV, refrigerator, chiropractor-
To know more about Be Resort Mactan's room rates and to book its promos, guests may log on http://www.beresort-
Be Resort Mactan
Punta Engano Road
Mactan, Lapu Lapu City
Cebu, 6015, Philippines
Phone Number: +63-32-236 8888
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
End
