Chirocarolina sponsors First Tee at the PGA
PGA Championship includes First Tee volunteers and sponsors. Chirocarolina was one of the sponsors of this event.
First Tee is for kids ages 5-18, reached through golf instruction and life skills. These programs inprove the lives of kids through educational programing and golf. Seventy Three percent of youth who participated in the First Tee programming reported a high confidence in themselves and their ability to do well academically.
"We are happy to be able to give back to the community through sponsorships of First Tee at the PGA Championship, and also excited to have the PGA in Charlotte," states Charlotte chiropractor and CEO Ferzaan Ali, MD.
The PGA Tour is the organizer of the main professional golf tours played primarily by men in the United States and North America. This annual golf tournament is conducted by the Professional Golfer's Association of America.
