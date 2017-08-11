 
August 2017





Chirocarolina sponsors First Tee at the PGA

PGA Championship includes First Tee volunteers and sponsors. Chirocarolina was one of the sponsors of this event.
 
 
PGA championship- Chirocarolina, Dr. and Mrs Ferzaan Ali
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Chirocarolina® is a proud sponsor of First Tee at the PGA Championship 2017, at Quail Hollow Country Club and Golf Course.

First Tee is for kids ages 5-18, reached through golf instruction and life skills. These programs inprove the lives of kids through educational programing and golf. Seventy Three percent of youth who participated in the First Tee programming reported a high confidence in themselves and their ability to do well academically.

"We are happy to be able to give back to the community through sponsorships of First Tee at the PGA Championship, and also excited to have the PGA in Charlotte," states Charlotte chiropractor and CEO Ferzaan Ali, MD.

The PGA Tour is the organizer of the main professional golf tours played primarily by men in the United States and North America. This annual golf tournament is conducted by the Professional Golfer's Association of America.

Chirocarolina® provides chiropractic care to Charlotte and surrounding areas. They are the preferred providers for American Airlines, United Airlines, Federal Express, Target, and Wal-Mart. Patients from all over the country fly in to these top chiropractors.

For more information, go to http://www.ChirocarolinaCharlotte.com

Contact
Dr. Ferzaan Ali
***@chirocarolinacharlotte.com
End
Source:ChiroCarolina
Email:***@chirocarolinacharlotte.com
Tags:Pga, Pga Championship, Chiropractors
Industry:Medical
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
