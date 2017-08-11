News By Tag
CLARA analytics Names Workers' Compensation Pioneer Gregory Moore as Chief Commercial Officer
Moore will oversee sales and marketing and the innovation process.
"I see machine learning/AI models as the key to unlocking many of the innovations we've talked about for years in workers' compensation. When I saw the revolutionary work CLARA analytics was doing, I was hooked. There is something special about Silicon Valley, and I am excited to join a team of some of the best and brightest data scientists bringing the Silicon Valley approach into our industry," said Moore. "I really appreciate their focus on ease of use and on making sure their solutions are easily integrated into their customers' business."
Prior to joining CLARA analytics, Moore founded Harbor Health Systems, which he led for 16 years and sold to One Call Care Management. During his time at Harbor Health, he pioneered many aspects of outcomes-based network models and brought provider benchmarking into the mainstream for workers' compensation insurance and managed care companies.
"We are thrilled to have Greg join our team. His deep experience in the workers' compensation industry and his passion to transform the care coordination of injured workers resonated instantly with us," said Jayant Lakshmikanthan, president of CLARA analytics. "With Greg's help, we are looking forward to taking CLARA analytics to the next level."
Greg holds a master's in public health from UCLA and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Rochester. He was awarded a National Institutes of Health grant in 2004 related to the National Library of Medicine's efforts to connect appropriate local resources to taxonomy-based searches. He has been published in the area of quality outcomes application to medical networks, including writing the chapter on practical application of outcomes-based networks for the book, "Current Perspectives in Clinical Treatment and Management in Workers' Compensation Cases," edited by Dr. C.E. Stout.
About CLARA analytics
CLARA analytics, a division of LeanTaaS, Inc., empowers workers' compensation claims teams to rapidly get injured workers back on track with easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI)-based products. Its PUMA search engine is an award-winning provider scoring engine that helps connect injured workers to the right providers rapidly, while CATT is an early warning system that helps the frontline claims teams manage claims better, reduce escalations and understand the drivers of complexity. Its customers include a wide range of workers' compensation claims teams from the top 25 insurance carriers to small self-insured organizations. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com/
