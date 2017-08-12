News By Tag
Delaware Inventory Professionals Achieve Certification
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates owners of First State Inventory for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialists.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
To earn the CIS designation, the Stinchecums successfully completed the required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. Jim and Vince then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving the CIS designation.
Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. Choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that they have gone the extra mile to ensure that First State Inventory provides quality inventory services.
Jim stated, "Vince and I have served clients through our previous businesses, and always enjoyed providing quality services. Combining our skills, customer service backgrounds, and desire to help others fits well with this new adventure in the home inventory industry. In addition to preparedness for a disaster, Vince added, "having a written document and photos of all of one's assets is also essential for many other life events and business activities."
Based in Lewes, Delaware, First State Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services. For more information, visit http://firststateinventory.com.
About National Inventory Certification Association
The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.
Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
Cindy Hartman
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
