Summit Academy Brings Hands-on Learning to the Community

FLAT ROCK, Mich. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Summit Academy is reigniting and redesigning education in the Downriver area. Under the direction of Sally Racette and Brenda Vandercook, Summit Academy Schools have broken down classroom walls and are taking their energetic educational practices to the surrounding community.

Mrs. Racette and Brenda Vandercook, 20-year Summit Academy veterans, are engaging various communities with hands-on education. The Academy's latest adventure was in Taylor, MI at a DRUMC Neighborhood Rally. Imagine learning about habitats and animals not just through books or movies, but actually experiencing the critters themselves! Kids in Taylor, MI flocked to the Summit Academy Animal Adventure table to learn about lizards such as, the Spotted Gecko and Bearded Dragon.

The concept of hands-on education is not something new within the district. Increasing student engagement and creating interactive learning experiences have always been a priority for the school. Over the past few years the Academy has purchased Battle Creek Science kits, created a brand-new STEAM elective, and hired a Science Coach.

Summit is the first school in the Downriver area to have a virtual 3D lab.  This school is really shaking up the field of education! The school's principal states, "Learning needs to be fun and engaging. Students absorb curriculum and lessons best through real-life experiences."

For more information about Summit Academy and their position on student engagement, please contact Principal Racette at (734) 379-6810 or visit their website at http://www.summitacademy.com.

