News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Summit Academy Brings Hands-on Learning to the Community
Mrs. Racette and Brenda Vandercook, 20-year Summit Academy veterans, are engaging various communities with hands-on education. The Academy's latest adventure was in Taylor, MI at a DRUMC Neighborhood Rally. Imagine learning about habitats and animals not just through books or movies, but actually experiencing the critters themselves! Kids in Taylor, MI flocked to the Summit Academy Animal Adventure table to learn about lizards such as, the Spotted Gecko and Bearded Dragon.
The concept of hands-on education is not something new within the district. Increasing student engagement and creating interactive learning experiences have always been a priority for the school. Over the past few years the Academy has purchased Battle Creek Science kits, created a brand-new STEAM elective, and hired a Science Coach.
Summit is the first school in the Downriver area to have a virtual 3D lab. This school is really shaking up the field of education! The school's principal states, "Learning needs to be fun and engaging. Students absorb curriculum and lessons best through real-life experiences."
For more information about Summit Academy and their position on student engagement, please contact Principal Racette at (734) 379-6810 or visit their website at http://www.summitacademy.com.
Contact
Sally Racette
(734) 379-6810
semerso@summit-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse