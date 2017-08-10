News By Tag
An Art Experience that Harnesses the Power of the Solar Eclipse for Love, Peace and Creativity
"Inspired Portals" a conceptual art experience by Rah Crawford, will debut on the grounds of six major art institutions in New York and London during the Solar Eclipse on August 21st.
"Solar eclipses tend to create new beginnings and bright new opportunities,"
Artist and creative pioneer, Rah Crawford believes the power of these cosmic moments can benefit the planet. His latest conceptual art experience, Inspired Portals directly engages the power of the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. Crawford has created a unique work of art—an astrologically inspired image which bears the word INSPIRE in bold letters. The artwork has been transformed into a geofilter so that users can directly engage with the work by overlaying the image onto their photo via the Snapchat app. By placing the graphic over their selfie and sending it out digitally, the user inserts an image of themselves into a powerful cosmic event and rare planetary aligning moment. The artist's intent is for this geofilter design to be used as a metaphysical portal to inspire love, peace and creativity into the user's life as well as the planet.
"Only art can save the world," declares Rah Crawford, "A shift is taking place—creativity will be used to evolve government, business and the human experience. Our planet can use some cosmic help toward this goal and using art as a tool for accessing a higher energy source to increase love and peace is a good thing."
The Met, Moma, the Guggenheim, the Whitney, the British Museum and Tate Modern have been selected as "sacred spaces" where users can interact with Crawford's art experience via Snapchat during the day of the solar eclipse. The geofilter artwork can be accessed within each museum's interior and exterior grounds for a limited time (1-4pm in each respective time zone). "These world renowned institutions serve as stewards of arts and culture and are the ideal access points for such a unique experience,"
Step 1: Visit a "sacred space" (interior or exterior near the museum)
Step 2: Snap your best pic (selfie)
Step 3: Use the "Inspired Portals" (Snapchat geofilter)
Step 4: Send your pic into the YOUniverse (share with friends) #InspiredPortals #RahCrawford
About Rah Crawford
Rah Crawford is an artist who lives an inspired life. His personal ethos, No Muse No Art, is a belief that "without inspiration, there is no creation". The expression began on a mural, grew into a TEDx talk and evolved into an art-centric lifestyle brand. Crawford's abstract learning program for youth, The League of Inspiration, teaches creative problem solving and personal development. The program recently completed a successful summer NYC pilot program and will launch in the fall of 2017 in New York City and Philadelphia.
A self-taught artist, the shoes Rah Crawford used to wear while painting are displayed in the permanent collection at the S.O.N.S. Museum in Belgium. In the United States, Crawford's work has been auctioned for the Young Benefactors of the Smithsonian Museum, and ABC News reported: "Rah Crawford has arrived on the art scene and is helping to change the face of contemporary art". Arthistoryarchive.com includes Rah Crawford on the short list of 17 neo-pop artists whose work defines the genre, alongside Keith Haring, Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons.
Follow news @rahcrawford (https://twitter.com/
New York Schedule:
Metropolitan Museum of Art
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST
Museum of Modern Art
11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST
Whitney Museum of American Art
99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST
London Schedule:
British Museum
Great Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM BST
Tate Modern
Tate Modern, Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM BST
