An Art Experience that Harnesses the Power of the Solar Eclipse for Love, Peace and Creativity

"Inspired Portals" a conceptual art experience by Rah Crawford, will debut on the grounds of six major art institutions in New York and London during the Solar Eclipse on August 21st.

-- NEW YORK -- The planets will align on August 21, 2017, creating a dazzling solar eclipse as the moon passes directly in front of the sun—a very rare occasion, the last was experienced nearly 38 years ago in the United States. Planetary alignments are believed to open portals and present new opportunities—and so, rituals have been used to mark these special moments since the early days of humankind. Sacred spaces have served as a primary location for humans to access the infinite power of these rare astrological events.states Susan Miller, Astrologer to the stars.Artist and creative pioneer, Rah Crawford believes the power of these cosmic moments can benefit the planet. His latest conceptual art experience, Inspired Portals directly engages the power of the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. Crawford has created a unique work of art—an astrologically inspired image which bears the word INSPIRE in bold letters. The artwork has been transformed into a geofilter so that users can directly engage with the work by overlaying the image onto their photo via the Snapchat app. By placing the graphic over their selfie and sending it out digitally, the user inserts an image of themselves into a powerful cosmic event and rare planetary aligning moment. The artist's intent is for this geofilter design to be used as a metaphysical portal to inspire love, peace and creativity into the user's life as well as the planet.declares Rah Crawford,The Met, Moma, the Guggenheim, the Whitney, the British Museum and Tate Modern have been selected as "sacred spaces" where users can interact with Crawford's art experience via Snapchat during the day of the solar eclipse. The geofilter artwork can be accessed within each museum's interior and exterior grounds for a limited time (1-4pm in each respective time zone).states Crawford. While London will experience a partial eclipse, Tate Modern and the British Museum are included because of their proximity and global impact on the arts.Step 1: Visit a "sacred space" (interior or exterior near the museum)Step 2: Snap your best pic (selfie)Step 3: Use the "Inspired Portals" (Snapchat geofilter)Step 4: Send your pic into the YOUniverse (share with friends) #InspiredPortals #RahCrawfordRah Crawford is an artist who lives an inspired life. His personal ethos, No Muse No Art, is a belief that "without inspiration, there is no creation". The expression began on a mural, grew into a TEDx talk and evolved into an art-centric lifestyle brand. Crawford's abstract learning program for youth, The League of Inspiration, teaches creative problem solving and personal development. The program recently completed a successful summer NYC pilot program and will launch in the fall of 2017 in New York City and Philadelphia.A self-taught artist, the shoes Rah Crawford used to wear while painting are displayed in the permanent collection at the S.O.N.S. Museum in Belgium. In the United States, Crawford's work has been auctioned for the Young Benefactors of the Smithsonian Museum, and ABC News reported: "Rah Crawford has arrived on the art scene and is helping to change the face of contemporary art". Arthistoryarchive.com includes Rah Crawford on the short list of 17 neo-pop artists whose work defines the genre, alongside Keith Haring, Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons.Follow news @rahcrawford ( https://twitter.com/ rahcrawford? lang=en ) See more at rahcrawford.com Metropolitan Museum of Art1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 100281:00 PM to 4:00 PM ESTMuseum of Modern Art11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 100191:00 PM to 4:00 PM ESTSolomon R. Guggenheim Museum1071 5th Ave, New York, NY 101281:00 PM to 4:00 PM ESTWhitney Museum of American Art99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 100141:00 PM to 4:00 PM ESTBritish MuseumGreat Russell St, Bloomsbury, London WC1B 3DG, UK1:00 PM to 4:00 PM BSTTate ModernTate Modern, Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK1:00 PM to 4:00 PM BST