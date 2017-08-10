News By Tag
HotWax Systems listed in Gartner's CRM and Digital Commerce Vendor Guides for Open-Source Solutions
Open-source Unified Commerce vendor, HotWax Systems, was listed under the "On-Premises or Single-Tenant Hosted Applications," "B2B Applications," and the "Open-source Solutions" categories in Gartner's Digital Commerce Vendor Guide.
"It's an honor for HotWax Systems to be listed once more in both The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2017, and The Gartner CRM Vendor Guide, 2017, among what we believe are some of the world's most influential and popular digital commerce solutions," said Mike Bates, Founder and CEO at HotWax Systems.
He added, "Throughout the past three years, HotWax Systems and its open-source unified commerce platform, HotWax Commerce, have been acknowledged in 13 different reports, articles, and guides pertaining to the digital commerce technology field. It is important that Unified Commerce solutions like HotWax Commerce continue to accumulate accolades and build international awareness in the name of this emerging tech industry. Unified Commerce is, we're convinced, the future of commerce."
According to Gartner's Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, "by 2020, companies that are digitally trustworthy will generate 20% more online profit than those that are not… despite modernization of architecture and the APIs supporting the commerce ecosystem applications, integration challenges are pervasive for companies launching or upgrading their digital commerce initiatives, due to the many required connections.1"
"From our experience,"
HotWax Systems' latest listing in Gartner's July 2017 The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2017 is under the "On-Premises or Single-Tenant Hosted Applications,"
"Having our company and product acknowledged among what we consider some of the world's most prominent Open-source software (OSS) solutions, is the result of many years of hard work, dedication, and most of all passion for OFBiz. Over the last decade, we have contributed over 15.000 man hours to the Apache OFBiz project, and have grown our team to include 10 OFBiz committers, and about a hundred trained OFBiz Developers. For us, Apache OFBiz is not just an open-source enterprise resource planning (ERP) framework, it is an integral part of our core product, and of our company at large."
"We believe Gartner's acknowledgement of HotWax Systems and HotWax Commerce can only motivate us to keep up the good work, and continue strengthening our position as leaders in open-source software (OSS) solutions for Unified Commerce," he added.
1 Gartner,The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2017, Jason Daigler, Penny Gillespie, Mike Lowndes, Sandy Shen, Mark David Lewis, Yanna Dharmasthira, July 11, 2017
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About HotWax Systems
HotWax Systems is the leading global service provider for Apache OFBiz application development, and creators of HotWax Commerce, the world's leading open-source Unified Commerce Solution. In 2017, HotWax Systems expanded its portfolio to include a full set of consulting services and custom business solutions based on the Moqui Ecosystem of open source projects. For more details on the Unified Commerce platform, HotWax Commerce, please visit https://www.hotwax.co/
Contact
Anca Matcovschi
***@hotwaxsystems.com
