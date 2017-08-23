News By Tag
Global Leader in Apache OFBiz Adds Utah-Inspired Moqui Ecosystem to Open-Source Portfolio
Moqui is the latest open-source enterprise resource planning (ERP) ecosystem gaining traction in the field, and the second such framework in HotWax Systems' portfolio, after Apache OFBiz®.
Recently acknowledged in Gartner's July 2017 The Gartner Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2017 under "Open-Source Solutions," HotWax Systems will be offering a full set of consulting services based on the Moqui Ecosystem of open-source projects. These will include initial consultation, documentation, and system design through complete implementation and ongoing support.
The Moqui Ecosystem is the latest innovation from David Jones, who along with Andrew Zeneski was the creator and primary author of Apache OFBiz. While it is not an Apache project, Moqui is similar to OFBiz in certain respects. Named after the mysterious southern-Utah marbles, Moqui is a Java-based open-source enterprise resource planning (ERP) ecosystem for building enterprise automation applications. Known for its cost-effective, multi-instance advanced tools and applications, the Moqui Ecosystem is meant for:
• Developers, architects, designers, and analysts tired of reinventing the wheel and spending months getting version 1.0 out the door
• End-user organizations who need custom software, from existing system augmentation to complete end-to-end systems
• Commercial software vendors looking for a reliable and flexible foundation, allowing focus on differentiating features
• Custom software consultants and system integrators who need tools and reusable artifacts to efficiently build anything a client might want
The Moqui Ecosystem includes the Moqui Framework, a powerful Java-based enterprise application development framework. It also includes Mantle Business Artifacts, which is a set of business artifacts for use in developing applications. Finally, the ecosystem also includes some applications that have already been released, such as HiveMind for project management and POP Commerce for retail and wholesale e-commerce and ERP.
Taken together, the Moqui Ecosystem is a whole series of open source projects with dozens of code repositories covering the framework, tool integrations, the mantle projects including UDM and USL, and various applications.
"With 20 years of web application development experience, presence on four continents, and a deep commitment to open-source software, HotWax is uniquely positioned to help enterprises succeed with Moqui. As the global experts in Apache OFBiz, we used that open-source foundation to build the world's leading Unified Commerce Platform, HotWax Commerce. After many years of exclusive OFBiz focus, we are now honored to join the ranks of service providers for this relatively new and very exciting Moqui ecosystem, and I know our open-source heritage will serve us well," said Mike Bates, HotWax founder and CEO.
HotWax has been a strong Moqui supporter from the beginning, having sponsored creator David Jones' definitive book on Moqui, Making Apps with Moqui – Holistic Enterprise Applications Made Easy, and built its internal project management application on this framework. This makes HotWax one of the earliest companies to have built, deployed, and run mission critical business processes on the Moqui Ecosystem.
"HotWax has the experience and resources required to tackle any Moqui project with superb technical expertise and dedicated account management. There really isn't anyone better out there technically -- apart from David Jones himself, of course!" Bates added.
If you would like to learn more about Moqui capabilities and services, please don't hesitate to contact us.
Apache OFBiz is a trademark of the Apache Software Foundation.
About HotWax Systems
HotWax Systems is the leading global service provider for Apache OFBiz application development, and creators of HotWax Commerce, the world's leading open-source Unified Commerce Platform. In 2017, HotWax Systems expanded its portfolio to include a full set of consulting services and custom business solutions based on the Moqui Ecosystem of open source projects. For more details on HotWax Commerce, please visit https://www.hotwax.co/
