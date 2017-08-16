Country(s)
Industry News
Is There Money Hidden In Your Business
80% Of All Utility Bills Have Mistakes....Time To File A Claim To Get A Refund Disappearing!
Central Energy Northeast, a licensed Nationwide Energy Consulting and Brokerage Firm founded in Texas in 2007, at the start of the Electric Deregulation Craze, specializes in lowering business energy expenses.
With overpayments it's simple, provide Central Energy Northeast a copy of your latest energy bills for preliminary review. This review is FREE of charge to any business and if a full Utility Audit is recommended that also is preformed FREE of charge.
Only IF & WHEN you get a refund from the utility company do you then pay Central Energy Northeast a fee. The entire procedure is a Win/Win for the business owner; either they will learn they never over paid a utility bill or they get money back!
The look back period for a Business to claim a refund is 3 years in PA so every day you wait you loose those dollars forever. Also your billing mistakes get corrected so going forward bills will be much lower.
