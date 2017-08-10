 
Industry News





2015-2017 Mustang GT350/GT350R Splash Shields

 
 
2015-2017 GT350 Splash shields
2015-2017 GT350 Splash shields
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- EXT-157-363

We didn't forget about our GT350 enthusiast!

California Pony Cars proudly offers a sleek product to take your 2015-2017 Mustang GT350 to the NXT Level. You can now add extra style and protection to your pony with a set of our NXT Generation 2015-2017 Mustang GT350/GT350R front fender splash shields. Not only are these shields a style statement, they also protect your pony's paint from stones and road debris.

Our American made shields are made from durable ABS plastic material and are precisely cut to the shape of your Mustangs wheel well openings and grab the fender edge firmly and securely. Our hardware installation kit allows you to utilize your existing inner fender wheel well mounting holes.

Features:

-Simple bolt on installation

-Durable ABS material

-OEM style finish texture

-Paintable ABS material

-All season protection

Includes:

-(2) Front Splash Shields

-3M Automotive Tape

-Hardware Included

Proudly manufactured in the USA by CPC with limited lifetime warranty.

MSRP: $76.95

View online: http://calponycars.com/2015-mustang/1013-2015-2016-gt350-...

About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .

California Pony Cars
