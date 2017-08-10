News By Tag
Explore the world of finance with Finance Career Week at Imarticus Learning
Imarticus Learning offers all the finance aspirants a unique yet beneficial opportunity to explore the world of finance with its Finance Career Week.
Date: 19th to 26th August
Time: 6 pm – 7 pm
Venue: Online
Highlights
This webinar would be a golden opportunity for all of those aspirants, who have always longed to be a part of the spectacular career of finance. These webinars would be coupled with extensive one on one counselling sessions as well for the benefit of the students. So what are you waiting for? Kickstart your career by exploring the plethora of opportunities that the field of finance offers you.
Here's the agenda of the various webinars that will be conducted through this Finance Career Week.
· What happens to your money in the bank?
This webinar will be conducted by Mr. Harish Thakkar who has been the former Director of Capgemini. He will be speaking about the following points:
Retail Banking Overview
Banking Products
Bank runs/failures
· Through the eyes of an Investment Banker
This course will be conducted by the former VP of Avendus, Ms. Reshma Krishnan, who will be speaking about Investment Bankers in accordance with the following points:
A day in the life
Run through actual deals
Client relationships
Work-life balance
For more information related to this please visit: https://imarticus1.viewpage.co/
About Imarticus Learning
Imarticus Learning is a professional education institute focused on bridging the gap between industry & academia by offering certified industry-endorsed courses in Financial Services, Business Analysis, Business Analytics & Wealth Management.
