Explore the world of finance with Finance Career Week at Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning offers all the finance aspirants a unique yet beneficial opportunity to explore the world of finance with its Finance Career Week.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Imarticus Learning offers all the finance aspirants a unique yet beneficial opportunity to explore the world of finance with its Finance Career Week.

Date: 19th to 26th August

Time: 6 pm – 7 pm

Venue: Online

Highlights

This webinar would be a golden opportunity for all of those aspirants, who have always longed to be a part of the spectacular career of finance. These webinars would be coupled with extensive one on one counselling sessions as well for the benefit of the students. So what are you waiting for? Kickstart your career by exploring the plethora of opportunities that the field of finance offers you.

Here's the agenda of the various webinars that will be conducted through this Finance Career Week.

·         What happens to your money in the bank?

This webinar will be conducted by Mr. Harish Thakkar who has been the former Director of Capgemini. He will be speaking about the following points:

Retail Banking Overview

Banking Products

Bank runs/failures

·         Through the eyes of an Investment Banker

This course will be conducted by the former VP of Avendus, Ms. Reshma Krishnan, who will be speaking about Investment Bankers in accordance with the following points:

A day in the life

Run through actual deals

Client relationships

Work-life balance

For more information related to this please visit: https://imarticus1.viewpage.co/Finance-week

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a professional education institute focused on bridging the gap between industry & academia by offering certified industry-endorsed courses in Financial Services, Business Analysis, Business Analytics & Wealth Management.

