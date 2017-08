Explore the world of finance with Finance Career Week at Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning offers all the finance aspirants a unique yet beneficial opportunity to explore the world of finance with its Finance Career Week.

Banner - Webinar Finance Week - Adverts

Contact

Imarticus Learning pvt Ltd

***@imarticus.com Imarticus Learning pvt Ltd

End

-- Imarticus Learning offers all the finance aspirants a unique yet beneficial opportunity to explore the world of finance with its Finance Career Week.Date: 19to 26AugustTime: 6 pm – 7 pmVenue: OnlineThis webinar would be a golden opportunity for all of those aspirants, who have always longed to be a part of the spectacular career of finance. These webinars would be coupled with extensive one on one counselling sessions as well for the benefit of the students. So what are you waiting for? Kickstart your career by exploring the plethora of opportunities that the field of finance offers you.Here's the agenda of the various webinars that will be conducted through this Finance Career Week.· What happens to your money in the bank?This webinar will be conducted by Mr. Harish Thakkar who has been the former Director of Capgemini. He will be speaking about the following points:Retail Banking OverviewBanking ProductsBank runs/failures· Through the eyes of an Investment BankerThis course will be conducted by the former VP of Avendus, Ms. Reshma Krishnan, who will be speaking about Investment Bankers in accordance with the following points:A day in the lifeRun through actual dealsClient relationshipsWork-life balanceFor more information related to this please visit: https://imarticus1.viewpage.co/ Finance-week Imarticus Learning is a professional education institute focused on bridging the gap between industry & academia by offering certified industry-endorsed courses in Financial Services, Business Analysis, Business Analytics & Wealth Management.