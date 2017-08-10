News By Tag
Splendid 7th Anniversary Celebration of ARKA Softwares
At ARKA, we believe that, "all work and no play makes jack a dull boy". And so we provide complete fun-filled environment to our employees. We do fun-filled thrilling activities by which make employees grin from ear to ear. On 11th August 2017, ARKA celebrated its 7th anniversary of foundation day.
All the employees gathered to office premises at 10 am and then we headed towards River Arch Green Field Resort in a bus, to one of the enthralling resorts in the city, for lavish celebration.
The event was started with welcome speech and lighting of the lamp by our talented director. After that, we began the celebration by starting with the ramp walk. Each employee participated in this jaw-dropping ramp walk and everyone was thrilled to bits. After this mind-boggling part, we then played passing the parcel game, in which everyone passed a parcel on the music and when music stopped, they were given an act to perform and the eventual winner was given the prize too. This made the winner feel on seventh sky.
The director also honored the employees who successfully completed 3 years and 4 years with company, respectively. They were provided with cash gift and medical certificates. Apart from this, every other employee was provided with certificate of recognition to make them motivated for performing better in future.
After the awe-inspiring, the whole staff of the company gathered for lunch, which had lip-smacking and delicious cuisine. This made the foodies feel over the moon and overjoyed too. In this jaw-dropping interior event, everybody had taken good selfies and photographs as the unforgettable memories with them. We also taken the team photographs as the lovely memory of 7th foundation day event which made staff enthralled.
When everybody was done with the lunch, we were then headed towards pool party in the resort. This part was something which thrilled the whole staff to bits. We had great fun with splashes of water. Some of the people also enjoyed the games at the resort, such as table tennis, shooting dart, billiards, to name a few.
After the long day of fun, excitement, party, celebration, at the evening time, everyone gathered for high-tea and then we sat in the bus to head towards office. From office, people went to their home.
In this way, we celebrated the grand day with lovely activities and happy faces of staff. This was truly a memorable day for all of us.
