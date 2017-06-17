News By Tag
ARKA Softwares Announces New Website Launch to Keep Pace with Growth
The new website has been designed keeping in mind the phases like client experience, instinct and aesthetic appeal. It now has a clean uncluttered design, which mixes splendidly with different features of the website. The website runs live with upgraded functionality, enhanced navigation and extensive content including detailed case studies, industry-specific solution offerings, whitepapers and so on.
The company claims to have an experience of more than 7 years serving the industry with expertise in:
Web Development& Designing
iPhone app development
Android App Development
E-Commerce Development
Digital Marketing
With this new venture, ARKA Softwares intend to offer a superior interface and a clear picture of the association to the visitors and build a reliable solution for them. This time around, we have come up with the launch of new services to the delight of the clients, such as:
AWS
Google Cloud
Azure Development
We included one more section of Case Studies in the Menu where the venture aggregated an idea of giving online counseling to the clients; we needed to make the entire framework capable enough to give continuous connectivity between the clients and the counselors. It can be said that both the developers and the designers have truly made a commendable job showing an entirely new look and feel to the company website. The principle objective of the company is to help understand the dreams of their clients no matter how big they are.
Rahul Mathur, founder & managing director of ARKA Softwares, proudly stated, "We are up-to-date with what the clients require and thus chosen to come up with client focused as a new venture. In a world where people are swapping for each online activity, this will be a vital defining moment for both our company and our dear clients. "He finished up by praising the team and their efforts in making things splendid and promising.
ARKA Softwares has surpassed the expectations of its customers by offering them first rate, trustworthy services, according to their requirements. With the abilities and expertise, the whole team at ARKA has endeavored consistent efforts to win over the hearts of their customers and be able in the global market.
ARKA Softwares contains an enthusiastic bundle of expert employees who aren't scared about taking up new challenges. The experts are skilled, dependent and technically strong to meet customer's expectations within set deadlines with quality, execution and security. Throughout the times of operation, the company has effectively finished 400+ projects and has 250+ customers in more than 20 countries.
Consequently, it can be said that this upgraded web presence is the true impression of ARKA's efficiency and effectiveness. The new site can be reached at the same address: https://www.arkasoftwares.com/
Media Contact
ARKA Softwares
skype: arka.softwares
+1-682-235-3275
***@arkasoftwares.com
