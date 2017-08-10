News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Can natural music remedy be a better option than drugs
We are flooded by drugs from all sources. Can music remedy be a better option?
Alpha Music is a special type of music designed to put the brain of the listener into an alpha state. This state is produced when we are calm and relaxed. In alpha we naturally have a better command of life, our health and our moods. We are able to think more clearly, consider responses and perhaps make more creative decisions, with better long-term results. These factors are directly related to reduction in stress, increased concentration, creativity, intuition, perception and immunity level, as well as to the processes linked to heart rate and breathing regulation.
Prescription Drugs
According to the WHO more than half of medicines are being prescribed inappropriately, which further leads to health hazards and addictions. In 2010, the total spending on medicine was 887 billion US dollars. It is estimated that by 2021 the drug market will increase to over 1.4 trillion US dollars.
Apart from addiction, the side effects of taking medicines include:
nausea
skin irritation
drowsiness
dry mouth
gas
headaches
weakness
infertility
cancer
Some of the drugs do not undergo proper testing and the actual side effects may not be seen until years after people have begun consuming them.
Why is Alpha Music a better option than drugs?
These 7 reasons will explain why.
Reason 1
A Natural Approach
Alpha Music is a natural remedy that has been reported to significantly improve sleep quality; increase sleep duration and sleep efficiency; reduce sleep disturbance;
Reason 2
No Side Effects
Whilst medicines are reported to cause side effects, natural methods such as Alpha Music are considered safe. This remedy entails absolutely no risk. Your brain focuses on what you hear and electrical responses switch the stressful beta waves into calm alpha waves in a natural way.
Reason 3
Science and Research
Danuta Andrzejak, an EEG (electroencephalography)
AlphaMusic has produced incredible results with schoolchildren's performance. A study by Cambridge graduate Rob Bridgman investigated the impact it may have on hyperactive and disruptive behaviour in schools. The two and a half week study focused on a group of ten comprehensive school boys aged 12-13, all identified as having behavioral and attention deficit problems. The results showed that lessons accompanied by AlphaMusic saw a decrease in distractions, or 'off task activity' of over 60%.
Reason 4
Cost Effective Solution
Alpha Music is a cost effective solution to health problems. Once you purchase your favorite tracks at an affordable price, you don't need to jump into a store to keep on buying the same tracks repeatedly.
Reason 5
No Addiction
AlphaMusic achieves a goal of maintaining the interest of the listener by subtle use and manipulation of:
Choice of modal scales
Management of melodic fragments
The play of repetition and variation
Subtle shifting of harmonics and harmonisations
Induction and subtle shifting of harmonic resonances
The removal of a typical beat and tempo
Reason 6
No Change of Behaviour
Alpha Music has been proven to work well in ADHD and hyperactivity treatment among teenagers. Michele Blatchford reported that her 12 year old son, who had been on ADHD pills for a few months, showed a dramatic behavioral change. The move to AlphaMusic stopped the outbursts of violence in a natural way without causing any changes to the child's behaviour.
Reason 7
Professionals Recommend
Many professionals and therapists across the world use and recommend AlphaMusic. One advocate of Alpha Music is a health and nutrition expert with a psychology background, Patrick Holford. On seeing the effects AlphaMusic had on himself and his family, Patrick decided to spread the word about this natural, drug free product.
Alpha Music boosts and enhances every therapy. From stress relief among dental patients, who in many cases are free of the sedative effects of dental treatment, to relaxing tunes for massage therapy.
More information http://www.silenceofmusic.com
Media Contact
Megan
020 3239 8108
***@silenceofmusic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse