My Son Smashed Our House - ADHD Alert
ADHD is a problem for parents. Some diagnosed children are prescribed drugs to temper behavior. Unfortunately these can lead to side effects. Natural remedy such as Alphamusic would be a better solution. Read recommendation from a mother.
These heartbreaking words made one mother stop giving her son his ADHD pills and look for a more natural alternative solution to his ADHD problem.
Michele Blatchford's son Devlin was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 12. Before being diagnosed, the family suffered from his uncontrollable outbursts of violence and disruptive behavior day by day for at least four years. They had problems controlling him. It started with small issues and ended in smashing up things, breaking windows, kicking doors and worse. There was absolutely nothing they could do to bring him out once he got into that state.
'Seeing my son being like that and knowing there is nothing I could do, made me feel terrible and [it was] scary', said Michelle. Michelle was terrified and paralyzed with fear. Doctors prescribed medications that were supposed to help with concentration, anxiety and anger management. After four weeks of taking the pills, his behavior changed. Prescribed medications made him incredibly sleepy, causing side effects that both Michele and Devlin were hoping to avoid.
From the moment he started taking the pills he was constantly tired and didn't have the energy he'd had before. He didn't do well in school and home; he couldn't concentrate on tasks. Although his behavior was tempered by the medications, this energetic 12 year old boy changed into a sleepy and constantly tired child.
'We couldn't recognize him anymore', said Michele, 'It wasn't our happy, energetic Devlin anymore. It was a sad and extremely quiet child.' 'I remember Devlin came to me one day when I was cooking the dinner,' said Michele. 'He told me the words I would never forget: "Mom, these medications are taking away the bits of me I am most proud of. I don't want my best bits to be taken away with medication."
These heartbreaking words made me stop instantly giving him the medication. I was shaken and scared. I held my son and said that we will not use them and I will do my best to find a better solution.'
Michele looked for an alternative health therapy for her son because the moment he stopped taking the pills, the violent behavior and all the problems they'd had before returned. And then, finally 'I was introduced to therapy music by chance', said Michele. 'It was Silence of Peace Alphamusic recording that my friend gave me hoping it would help me during these emotional moments I was going through. It appeared this music changed our life completely. Devlin's concentration improved, he could focus on tasks, consume the knowledge and did pretty well at classes. It transformed everything really. He calmed down and managed to control his anger. We succeeded in freeing him from medications which caused him bad moods and side effects.'
Notes to the editor:
1. Michele Blatchford, a hypnotherapist with psychology background.
2. Son suffered ADHD and was prescribed medications that changed his behavior dramatically.
3. Family started searching for alternative therapies. The successful one they found was brainwaves changing Alphamusic therapy, which caused no side effects and did not change behavior.
4. Alphamusic is a tried and tested natural music remedy that has shown to be effective for a whole host of common ailments. Alphamusic is founded upon scientific research into brainwave activity and the influence of music on the mind. It puts the brain into an alpha calm state. All the studies conducted so far have confirmed the health benefits of John Levine's Alphamusic. Experts recommend its use not just to improve the quality of work, enhance memory, focus and calm, but also to strengthen immunity and aid recovery.
5. Photos of Michele and her son available.
6. Full article of Devlin's ADHD issues available.
7. Research available.
8. John Levine is available for an interview at +44 792 0058 449.
Media Contact
Megan
020 3239 8108
***@silenceofmusic.com
