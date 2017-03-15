News By Tag
Prevent insomnia, depression and stress – try these healthy tips
John Levine, meditation advocate and Alphamusic composer of world acclaimed Alphamusic, reveals his secrets of staying healthy.
The most common problem among elderly people is insomnia. Due to changes in sleep patterns and health, insomnia increases with age. Older people typically use more prescription drugs which increases the chance of insomnia caused by a medication. Dr Christopher Winter, medical director of the Sleep Medicine Center in Charlottesville, claims that taking melatonin doesn't help promote better sleep. Other doctors, such as Dr Roderick Fahey from Portumna Health Center in Galway, claim that sleeping pills should be taken as the last resort to fight with insomnia. 'As a doctor, I will always try to take an holistic and natural approach to reaching a solution due to side effects or short effectiveness of sleeping tablets which are only designed to help bridge the gap for a few weeks', says Dr Fahey. 'I look to the common factors that play a role in most sleep disturbances. Understanding these factors can help a person overcome a sleep problem. These include a Wellsense Insomnia Assessment which seeks to first understand what could be causing sleep difficulties. Normally I recommend music as a first stage such as The Alphamusic of John Levine. I receive excellent feedback with positive results after treatment with this particular music. Whenever patients come in complaining of insomnia, anxiety attacks or depression, instead of immediately dishing out a prescription, I offer them three sessions a week in the wellbeing room. Those who opt for it have a 100 per cent success rate. Some show huge improvement in just two weeks. It is the equivalent of taking 20mg of Prozac per day. In summary, I believe following a prescribed plan to bring back restorative sleep should work best for insomnia sufferers.'
Dr Roderick Fahey's opinion does not stand alone. There are more and more doctors and other clinical practitioners who switch to natural methods when trying to cure patients' symptoms such as depression, stress or insomnia.
High security dementia wards in Australia and nursing homes in the UK, USA and Ireland are now using alpha relaxation techniques, including alphamusic, to help dementia patients stay calm by reducing their agitated state.
Alphamusic and its scientific roots
The aim of alphamusic is to slow down the stressed beta brain waves into calm alpha waves. The beta waves are responsible for stress, causing insomnia and many arising health conditions. The key to a healthy lifestyle without stress or insomnia is to eliminate these beta waves. By playing Alphamusic it has been scientifically measured with EEG equipment that your brain will be in alpha state in minutes.
Cynthia Hearne suffered from insomnia for 22 years, until she was given Orange Grove Siesta CD by John Levine and her life changed instantly. 'That night I put it on to play and lay down on my bed. For the first time in 22 years, I fell asleep without pills' says Cynthia.
Patrick Holford, author and nutrition expert recommends Alphamusic CDs in several of his books, including the latest book called 'The Stress Cure'. 'With so many of us turning to caffeine to keep us alert, and alcohol to relax, sleeping pills or endless struggles with our kids to get to sleep John Levine's Alphamusic CD's are a highly effective, drug-free alternative. Try them. They work.' says Patrick.
Try these tips from John. Start the day with ten minutes relaxation with Alphamusic. Eat a healthy breakfast with wholegrain bread, natural yogurt and fresh fruits. Avoid fatty foods. Take a walk before lunch. Avoid naps during the day and caffeine products in the afternoons. Continue with another ten minute relaxation to Alphamusic just before bed.
For more information about Alphamusic Insomnia Treatment, please visit http://www.silenceofmusic.com/
