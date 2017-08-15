News By Tag
Jesse Kalsi and The Power of Numbers on The 'X' Zon eBroadcast Network - XZBN.net
Jesse Kalsi is a world-renowned numerologist. He specializes in residential and business numerology and provides valuable insight on the power of numbers and how they affect our lives. In his book, The Power of Home Numbers, he combines his Eastern upbringing with his Western experience to bring awareness and understanding of this phenomenon.
Over the past 15 years, Jesse has consulted thousands of people and affected their lives positively. His clients include prominent business people and extremely successful communication and entertainment companies. Jesse Kalsi has appeared on many radio and television shows in the U.S., and his unique perspective on Numerology has amazed his audience.
A successful real estate broker by trade, Jesse Kalsi is also a Certified Federal Aviation Administration Flight Instructor and holds a commercial pilot's license. He received his Bachelor's Degree in India and holds an LLM in International Legal Studies from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California.
Jesse Kalsi graduated from the National Defense Academy of India and pursued advanced studies at the Indian Military Academy. He served as a Captain in the 1st Battalion, 3rd Gurkha Rifles, formerly called "The Queen's Own." Intending to devote his life to military affairs, Jesse left the army when he was informed of his true life purpose while posted at the Jammu-Kashmir frontier. He originally came to the U.S. to learn to fly, but eventually returned here to make his home in California.
Jesse lives in Northern California with his wife Karen, daughter Amrita, and son Eshan.
To listen to Jesse Kalsi and The Power of Numbers, go to https://www.xzbn.net and check out the XZBN broadcast schedule.
For more information on Jesse Kalsi, please visit Jesse Kalsis' website at https://www.jessekalsi.com
Rob McConnell
905-575-1222
***@rel-mar.com
Aug 15, 2017