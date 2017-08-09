Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Heart Of Rome" Written By Lisa Petrocelli In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Heart Of Rome" written by author Lisa Petrocelli and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

"The Heart Of Rome" Written By Lisa Petrocelli

Contact

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.com Beacon Publishing Group

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Heart Of Rome" written by author Lisa Petrocelli and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!Anna Padula embarks on her third trip to Europe along with her brother Rocco. They have longed to revisit their father's home country of Italy to fully explore its rich heritage and hopefully feel his spirit. While visiting the Roman ruins, Anna begins to feel strange sensations whenever she is near any of the ancient structures, especially the Pantheon and the temples on Palatine Hill.While enjoying all of the cultural treasures of Rome, Anna yearns to discover why she feels an innate sense of connection with the Eternal City. While visiting the Temple of Antoninus and Faustina, Anna travels across time and encounters the Roman Emperor for which the Temple is named. Before long, she realizes that she has been transformed into the emperor's beloved wife, Faustina. She learns what she has been longing for - answers for the emotions that have until now been laid to rest in her heart.Download your copy of ""The Heart Of Rome" written by Lisa Petrocelli and narrated by Jamie Cutler on audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com