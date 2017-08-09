 
Industry News





QuickBooks Customers Are Using Updated ezCheckprinting To Print On Blank Check Stock

QuickBooks users get new features and a less expensive alternative to printing both checks and stubs on blank check stock when utilizing the latest ezCheckprinting and Virtual printer combo.
 
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Quickbooks customers are accommodated with a low cost printing option for business purposes. Halfpricesoft.com has updated the latest version of ezCheckprinting and virtual printer to accommodate QB customers in printing both checks and stubs on blank check stock for a less expensive alternative.

"ezCheckprinting and virtual printer combo creates gives QB customers a less expensive alternative to printing checks and stubs at a lower cost." said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.

Customers  utilizing QB prefer ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo because it is a simple and easy to use alternative to printing checks and stubs at an extremely reasonable cost.


EzCheckPrinting QuickBooks/Quicken version includes the ezCheckPrinting software and the QuickBooks/Quicken virtual printer. With the virtual check printer and ezCheckPrinting software bundle, QuickBooks and Quicken business users can now accomplish the following:

• Print checks and stubs on blank stock in one step from QuickBooks desktop version, network version and online version.
• Print Pre-printed check with MICR encoding to fill in manually later

• Print checks with logo, signature and extra labels.
• Print check draft to collect fund via phone, fax and internet
• Support multiple accounts at no additional charge

Test drive it today at:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-pr....


Starting at $69.00 for the single user ezCheckprinting and virtual printer combo for Quickbooks customers. (39.00 for ezCheckprinting business check writer without QB blank check printing capability).

To get the no cost demo version, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXx3eHZt-1Q



About halfpricesoft.com

http://www.halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
