Visionary and Motivational Speaker Trent Shelton discusses "Know Your Worth Tour"

Visionary and Motivational Speaker Trent Shelton discusses "Know Your Worth Tour", on the Gossiping Heifers Show
 
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Trent Shelton is a former NFL wide receiver that is now considered one of the most impactful speakers of this generation. He reaches over 50 million people weekly through his various social media outlets, and also travels the world to speak his message of creating lasting change in your life. Trent and his wife Maria, live in the Fort Worth, Texas with their two children, Tristan and Maya.

Trent Shelton is bringing the Know Your Worth Experience to Houston on September 2, 2017, at the MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002. The event starts at 3:30 PM CST.

The Know Your Worth tour takes you on a journey to becoming the best you. If you ever attended a Rehab Time event, then you know it's more than just your average "motivational" event...it's truly a soul searching experience.

Trent will be featured on the Gossiping Heifers show on Houston's Amazing 102.5 FM airing Saturday, August 19th at 6 PM CST. This exclusive interview will highlight Trent's successful career and unique public speaking style. The radio and Internet talk-radio show will stream from (KMAZ) Amazing 102.5 FM at http://amazing1025fm.com.

"This exclusive interview with Trent Shelton is a must-listen for anyone who is a fan of positive empowerment," said Michele, one of the hosts of the program. "His inspiring and positive message to be the best you possible has changed so many lives and he has millions of followers worldwide."

Read more about the host and the discussion on the Gossiping Heifers website at http://www.gossipingheifers.com

About The Gossiping Heifers

The Gossiping Heifers show is a fun, radio and internet talk-radio show that focuses on trending news and entertainment of all genres and mediums. Hosts Michele and Rochele Thompkins are sisters that explore the careers, advice, and personality of each guest.

The show is also a web series/TV show that covers local events and personalities in the Houston area.  Episodes on demand are available on the Gossiping Heifers YouTube channel.

The show and archives are available on demand on the podcast platform at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gossiping-heifers/id1125050180?mt=2#

The show airs every Saturday night at 6 p.m. CST on Houston's Amazing 102.5 FM

Protege PR
