New Event to Join Prestigious Automotive Weekend

The Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance is pleased to announce the addition of Cars & Coffee at Cobble Beach presented by Segal Motorcar to its weekend of events. The event will take place on Saturday September 16th, 2017 from 10:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M.
 
 
OWEN SOUND, Ontario - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Cars & Coffee at Cobble Beach presented by Segal Motorcar will add 150 classic automobiles to the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance weekend. This event will incorporate more local and provincial classic car communities into the Concours d'Elegance; a prestigious international automotive event, while giving back to the region by supporting the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation.

"The local car clubs have been very enthusiastic as supporters of and volunteers at the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance. We wanted to find a way to further involve them and their cars in our event," said Rob McLeese, Founder and Chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Cars & Coffee at Cobble Beach presented by Segal Motorcar is open to pre-registered vehicles 25 years and older. These vehicles will be showcased on the driving range and tee-boxes of the Cobble Beach Golf Resort.

Proceeds from the event are in support of the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation. The hospital is both the community hospital for Owen Sound and area and the specialist acute care centre for Grey & Bruce counties and beyond. It plays a key role in ensuring that residents are able to receive vital health care regionally. Proceeds from this year will be used to purchase new IV and pain management pumps, which are needed throughout all areas of the hospital – from the ER, Acute Care, to Surgery, Obstetrics, the Pediatric unit and more.

About the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance is celebrating its fifth year. Since 2013, the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance has become a renowned event in the Canadian classic automobile community. Each year, thousands gather on the shores of Georgian Bay at Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community to view impeccably maintained and restored vintage vehicles, raising a total of over $300,000 for the Sunnybrook Foundation and the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation. With 19 judged classes, the event includes vehicles dating as far back as the early 1900s. For more information please visit: www.cobblebeachconcours.com/.

