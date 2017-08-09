News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Chris L. Hickey, Sr. receives Watts Summer Festival's 'Legacy Torchbearer Award'
Dr. Chris L. Hickey, Sr. has been selected as one of the organizations 2017's recipient of the 'Legacy Torchbearer Award' for community loyalty and commitment to a better Watts.
This award recognizes community members for "their community loyalty and commitment to a better Watts."
"I could not have been more Proud than to be among the Torchbearer Award Recipients, along with my good friend Arturo Ybarra, the Executive Director of Watts/Century Latino Organization, at the Watts Summer Festival Inspirational Concert. I am extremely proud to be serving my community as one of the many, many people who care from the Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center, under the Leadership of the Director Maria Aguirre and Associate Director Tanasa D. Rider. A special Thank you to Pamela Garrett, the Executive Director of the Watts Summer Festival. You are the true Community Champion!" stated Dr. Hickey.
As a youth growing up in the Nickerson Gardens Projects, young Chris watched his mother, Ardelphia Hickey as she advocated for the women and youth in the community. She brought Chris to many of these meetings, introduced him to community leaders and taught Chris a love for community and service. She taught him to be a leader, then turned over the reigns to her Number One Son.
In taking on the lessons of his mother, Dr. Hickey has become a well-known, well-involved member and advocate for the community.
ABOUT WATTS SUMMER FESTIVAL
Growing from the ashes of the 1965 Watts Revolt, the Watts Summer Festival was conceived in 1966 by community members. In 1972, the Festival became the first African American organization to sponsor a sell out concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, called "Wattstax: The Living Word", which became a recorded album and major film. The resilience of the Watts Summer Festival is a strong testament to the dedication of the late Tommy Jacquette who served from 1968-2009. Learn more at http://wattssummerfestival.blogspot.com/
About Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr.
Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. is Project Manager with Kaiser Permanente's Watt's Counseling and Learning Center and the Founder and Executive Director of Each One - Teach One Alliance for Academic Access, Achievement and Success, an organization focused on the reformation of educational practices for at-risk youth.
As the CEO and president of the Admired Man Leadership Institute, Dr. Hickey also conducts a number of lectures and workshops regarding his research into what it takes to be an admired man. Through the resulting book, Admired Man Why? The Making of an Admired Man, he hopes to inspire men everywhere with the findings of his research, promoting skills and strategies that can be used to promote leadership skills and admirable qualities that readers can use to become admired men.
Learn more at http://spmgmedia.populr.me/
Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse