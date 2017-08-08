News By Tag
Land Surveying, DTM and corridor design software for ZWCAD® 2018
CogoSoftware.com announces the availability of low cost Land Surveying, Digital Terrain Modeling, and basic corridor design software add-ons for ZWCAD® 2018.
The user can easily set points, traverse, sideshot, inverse, intersect, import & export points, import linework from point files, design lots by area, label lines, label curves and areas and much more!
The user can create a Triangulated Irregular Network, use fault lines to control the model, create contours at user defined intervals, calculate volumes, cut profiles and cross sections from a digital terrain model, create templates and proposed profiles, calculate cross section volumes and create fully annotated profiles.
The software is designed to run on ZWCAD®2018.
Download a free Demo at: http://www.CogoSoftware.com
