Land Surveying, DTM and corridor design software for ZWCAD® 2018

CogoSoftware.com announces the availability of low cost Land Surveying, Digital Terrain Modeling, and basic corridor design software add-ons for ZWCAD® 2018.

-- Land Surveying, Digital Terrain Modeling, and basic corridor design software add-ons for ZWCAD® 2018, provide a low cost alternative to otherwise high priced Land survey, coordinate geometry, digital terrain modeling, and corridor design software. This software is ideal for Professional Land Surveyors and Civil Engineers who need an economical software solution. It also provides a low cost way for Architects to communicate their data to the Engineer.The user can easily set points, traverse, sideshot, inverse, intersect, import & export points, import linework from point files, design lots by area, label lines, label curves and areas and much more!The user can create a Triangulated Irregular Network, use fault lines to control the model, create contours at user defined intervals, calculate volumes, cut profiles and cross sections from a digital terrain model, create templates and proposed profiles, calculate cross section volumes and create fully annotated profiles.The software is designed to run on ZWCAD®2018.Download a free Demo at: http://www.CogoSoftware.com