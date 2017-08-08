 
News By Tag
* Cogo
* Land Surveying
* Digital Terrain Modeling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Peoria
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Land Surveying, DTM and corridor design software for ZWCAD® 2018

CogoSoftware.com announces the availability of low cost Land Surveying, Digital Terrain Modeling, and basic corridor design software add-ons for ZWCAD® 2018.
 
PEORIA, Ill. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Land Surveying, Digital Terrain Modeling, and basic corridor design software add-ons for ZWCAD® 2018, provide a low cost alternative to otherwise high priced Land survey, coordinate geometry, digital terrain modeling, and corridor design software. This software is ideal for Professional Land Surveyors and Civil Engineers who need an economical software solution. It also provides a low cost way for Architects to communicate their data to the Engineer.

The user can easily set points, traverse, sideshot, inverse, intersect, import & export points, import linework from point files, design lots by area, label lines, label curves and areas and much more!

The user can create a Triangulated Irregular Network, use fault lines to control the model, create contours at user defined intervals, calculate volumes, cut profiles and cross sections from a digital terrain model, create templates and proposed profiles, calculate cross section volumes and create fully annotated profiles.

The software is designed to run on ZWCAD®2018.

Download a free Demo at: http://www.CogoSoftware.com

Contact
CogoSoftware.com
***@cogosoftware.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cogosoftware.com Email Verified
Tags:Cogo, Land Surveying, Digital Terrain Modeling
Industry:Engineering
Location:Peoria - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CogoSoftware.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share