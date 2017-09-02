GSB to showcase operationally efficient baths with BioCote antimicrobial/CRO protection at Care Show

Gainsborough to showcase operationally efficient baths at the Care Show

-- Gainsborough Specialist Bathing, will be demonstrating its new anti-microbial technology alongside the ultra-efficient Gentona and reclining Sentes bath at the Care Show (stand D10, 10-11 October, NEC, Birmingham).Gainsborough is regarded as the innovator in the care bath sector with operationally efficient solutions and holistic service support. Its advanced baths with hi-lo functionality and bather transfer systems are proven to deliver utmost care and performance in today's challenging care environment. This unsurpassed reputation has just been enhanced with the introduction of anti-microbial BioCote in all Gainsborough manufactured baths – a first for the UK specialist bathing market. This protection increases bather and carer well-being by reducing the risk of cross infection and illness.BioCote provides 99.99% protection against Influenza H1N1, E.coli, Salmonella and antibiotic resistant CRO, CRE, VRE and MRSA. Through 20 years of development BioCote is a proven worldwide choice hence Gainsborough partners with this specialist to deliver a dependent solution. With BioCote technology integrated during the manufacturing process microbes cannot survive or breed on bathing surfaces so vulnerable service users are protected 24/7. It is effective for the lifetime of the product and cannot be washed off or worn away – delivering continual reassurance for bathers and care providers without the need for time-intensive deep cleaning.BioCote also provides further advantages. It reduces stains, odours and surface degradation resulting in increased product durability for greater product value. To highlight the effectiveness of BioCote, Gainsborough welcomes all visitors to play its 'Beat the Bug' computer game on stand D10. All participants will receive a free sports water bottle and be entered into a prize draw to win a bottle of champagne.Malcolm Farmiloe, Managing Director, Gainsborough Specialist Bathing summarises: "Gainsborough continues to take the lead in care innovation with the introduction of BioCote. We are excited to be showcasing this development at the Care Show as it can significantly reduce the threat of CROs and CREs which is a current challenge in many care environments."In terms of products Gainsborough will be demonstrating the hi-lo Gentona bath with bather transfer seat and the reclining Sentes ideal for more complex bather needs. The Gentona delivers significant operational benefits to healthcare providers, carers and service users through efficient utility consumption and advanced ergonomics. Its powered variable height ensures carers can operate at safe working heights and engage more with residents and patients whilst the bather transfer seat negates the need for manual moving and handling. This eliminates the potential risk of back and muscle injury for carers and provides a safe and secure transfer process for disabled bathers. In terms of dementia care, the Gentona delivers a pleasant and relaxing experience for patients who struggle with modesty, unfamiliarity and patience. Special options such as Hydrotherapy, Chromatherapy and Bluetooth sound can be installed to promote engagement and therapy.The Sentes bath is a cost effective solution for advanced care. Its smooth reclining action provides additional postural support for bathers with stability challenges whilst still facilitating deep immersion. Sensory options are available for a spa experience and hoist access is straightforward if required.Malcolm concludes: "Gainsborough baths are highly efficient and provide time and cost savings on many levels. The integration of BioCote enhances their uniqueness and is another feature that safeguards quality care provision at a cost-effective price. Our strategy has always been to provide assistive bathing solutions that provide performance related results in a clinical and commercial sense. We welcome all visitors at the Care Show to read our recent independently verified data that proves Gainsborough baths outperform competitor products on multiple levels."