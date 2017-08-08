News By Tag
New Power Steering Line Kit Designed for Ultimate Flexibility
S.U.R.&R. PS2000 Repairs or Replaces Nearly any Power Steering Line in Minutes
The 37-piece kit comes with everything required to make a new line within minutes. The components include five compression-
"The advantage to the installer is that the PS2000 provides maximum flexibility to either repair or replace lines," said Bob Joy, S.U.R.&R. National Sales Manager. "With this kit, waiting for parts is a thing of the past. We have you covered."
The kit is universal in its application for replacing or repairing hundreds of different line types sized at 3/8" or 5/16".
· Double braded hose pressure rated 1,500 PSI, Burst Pressure 6,000 PSI
· Working temperature range between -40°F to +250°F
· Exceeds SAE J188 Type 1 specifications
· Heavy–duty compression connections feature "double–seal"
For more information about the entire S.U.R.&R. product line contact National Sales Manager Bob Joy at 1.800.390.3996 ext. 201 or bobjoy@surrauto.com. Visit us online at www.surrauto.com (https://surrauto.com/
