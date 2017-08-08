 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


New Power Steering Line Kit Designed for Ultimate Flexibility

S.U.R.&R. PS2000 Repairs or Replaces Nearly any Power Steering Line in Minutes
 
 
The S.U.R.&R. PS2000 Power Steering Hose Replacement Kit
The S.U.R.&R. PS2000 Power Steering Hose Replacement Kit
 
PACIFIC, Mo. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- S.U.R.&R. has introduced a new power steering line kit that will replace or repair hundreds of different high or low-pressure line types very quickly. The S.U.R.&R. PS2000 (https://surrauto.com/kits/ps2000/) adds to the company's extensive list of solutions for the automotive fluid line industry designed to help service professionals serve their customers better.

The 37-piece kit comes with everything required to make a new line within minutes. The components include five compression-style hoses six to 30 inches in length, two 25' coils of UltraBEND® Tubing (3/8" and 5/16") and the most popular threaded fittings to cover 85 percent of domestic or foreign power steering lines. In addition, this technology can be used in select clutch, industrial and heavy-duty applications.

"The advantage to the installer is that the PS2000 provides maximum flexibility to either repair or replace lines," said Bob Joy, S.U.R.&R. National Sales Manager. "With this kit, waiting for parts is a thing of the past. We have you covered."

The kit is universal in its application for replacing or repairing hundreds of different line types sized at 3/8" or 5/16".
·         Double braded hose pressure rated 1,500 PSI, Burst Pressure 6,000 PSI

·         Working temperature range between -40°F to +250°F

·         Exceeds SAE J188 Type 1 specifications

·       Heavy–duty compression connections feature "double–seal" technology with an O–Ring and interchangeable ferrule.

For more information about the entire S.U.R.&R. product line contact National Sales Manager Bob Joy at 1.800.390.3996 ext. 201 or   bobjoy@surrauto.com.  Visit us online at www.surrauto.com (https://surrauto.com/)
S.U.R.&R.Vehicle Fluid Line Repair Solutions
Email:***@surrauto.com
