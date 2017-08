New Power Steering Line Kit Designed for Ultimate Flexibility

S.U.R.&R. PS2000 Repairs or Replaces Nearly any Power Steering Line in Minutes

-- S.U.R.&R. has introduced a new power steering line kit that will replace or repair hundreds of different high or low-pressure line types very quickly. The S.U.R.&R. PS2000 (https://surrauto.com/kits/ps2000/)adds to the company's extensive list of solutions for the automotive fluid line industry designed to help service professionals serve their customers better.The 37-piece kit comes with everything required to make a new line within minutes. The components include five compression-style hoses six to 30 inches in length, two 25' coils of UltraBEND® Tubing (3/8" and 5/16") and the most popular threaded fittings to cover 85 percent of domestic or foreign power steering lines. In addition, this technology can be used in select clutch, industrial and heavy-duty applications."The advantage to the installer is that the PS2000 provides maximum flexibility to either repair or replace lines," said Bob Joy, S.U.R.&R. National Sales Manager. "With this kit, waiting for parts is a thing of the past. We have you covered."The kit is universal in its application for replacing or repairing hundreds of different line types sized at 3/8" or 5/16".· Double braded hose pressure rated 1,500 PSI, Burst Pressure 6,000 PSI· Working temperature range between -40°F to +250°F· Exceeds SAE J188 Type 1 specifications· Heavy–duty compression connections feature "double–seal"technology with an O–Ring and interchangeable ferrule.For more information about the entire S.U.R.&R. product line contact National Sales Manager Bob Joy at 1.800.390.3996 ext. 201 or bobjoy@surrauto.com. Visit us online at www.surrauto.com ( https://surrauto.com/