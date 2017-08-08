 
Awaiting the Birth of The Akashic Oracle

Artist and intuitive Mel Shapcott launches a years-long collection of art and writing in a deck to provide a tool for those needing a light in the dark.
 
 
PHOENIX - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Within a few short weeks The Akashic Oracle deck by Mel Shapcott will be ready to ship. Funders who support the project through her Indiegogo campaign will be helping to bring this vision to reality and will be among the very first to receive a hard copy of this unique deck.

The Indiegogo campaign, which will raise the amount needed to publish the first edition of this deck, will be in full swing through September 10, 2017. You can fund this campaign and receive a copy of her deck by visiting Indiegogo at the link below.


Mel Shapcott, Creator of The Akashic Oracle, draws on ancient wisdom sourced from deep within. At an early age she began using her sixth sense to comprehend and navigate the world around her, and over time has cultivated this gift as a tool for healing. Through her lifelong battle with depression she gained a first-hand understanding of how to thrive despite the most difficult circumstances.

Before The Akashic Oracle was even the seed of an idea, Mel Shapcott began using affirmations to support her healing. The affirmations turned into artwork as she repeated the words over and over while painting. Taking her paints wherever she went, she completed the artwork as part of her daily support practice. This collection of artwork is now The Akashic Oracle.

As an artist, her visionary work provides an outlet for powerful knowledge embedded in genetic and cellular memory. Each image is captured without thought or analysis in a pure stream from the invisible realm.

"Be true to your soul's purpose. Be a light in the dark. And never doubt who you are." — M.S.

http://TheOracleDeck.com/read-more

Contact
Mel Shapcott
***@akashicoracle.com
