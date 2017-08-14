 
Alzheimer's Video Installation "Give Me the Key" at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22

"Give Me the Key" is a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility, where art and the every day inevitably collide.
 
 
Give Me the Key
Give Me the Key
GREATER MANCHESTER, England - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Give Me the Key is a performance of psychotic demands and emotions caused by Alzheimer's disease. Originally intended as a live performance, the audio and video installation is part of the accompanied I Have Lost Myself thirty-day film project which presents the everyday rehearsals and confessions of the artist process.

The Manchester School of Art MFA Photography (2017) documentary and video installation, I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key, is a powerful and disturbing compilation from 300+ videos, filmed daily over 30 days, depicting the raw and honest portrait of living with dementia and the blurring of artist process.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in England by Chinese and British parents, Ginger Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, culture, and performance.

Give Me the Key and I Have Lost Myself

By Ginger Liu

September 22 - October 7, 2017

The Holden Gallery

Grosvenor Building, Cavendish St,

Manchester M15 6BR

0160 267 1705

www.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk

http://www.gingerliu.com

Contact
Ginger Liu
***@gingerliu.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gingerliu.com Email Verified
Alzheimer S Disease, Video Installation, Ginger Liu
Arts
Greater Manchester - Manchester, Greater - England
Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 14, 2017
