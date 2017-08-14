Alzheimer's Video Installation "Give Me the Key" at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22

"Give Me the Key" is a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility, where art and the every day inevitably collide.

--is a performance of psychotic demands and emotions caused by Alzheimer's disease. Originally intended as a live performance, the audio and video installation is part of the accompaniedthirty-day film project which presents the everyday rehearsals and confessions of the artist process.Thedocumentary and video installation,andis a powerful and disturbing compilation from 300+ videos, filmed daily over 30 days, depicting the raw and honest portrait of living with dementia and the blurring of artist process.Born in Los Angeles and raised in England by Chinese and British parents, Ginger Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, culture, and performance.By Ginger LiuThe Holden GalleryGrosvenor Building, Cavendish St,Manchester M15 6BR0160 267 1705www.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk