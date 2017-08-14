News By Tag
Alzheimer's Video Installation "Give Me the Key" at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22
"Give Me the Key" is a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility, where art and the every day inevitably collide.
The Manchester School of Art MFA Photography (2017) documentary and video installation, I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key, is a powerful and disturbing compilation from 300+ videos, filmed daily over 30 days, depicting the raw and honest portrait of living with dementia and the blurring of artist process.
Born in Los Angeles and raised in England by Chinese and British parents, Ginger Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, culture, and performance.
Give Me the Key and I Have Lost Myself
By Ginger Liu
September 22 - October 7, 2017
The Holden Gallery
Grosvenor Building, Cavendish St,
Manchester M15 6BR
0160 267 1705
www.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk
http://www.gingerliu.com
Contact
Ginger Liu
***@gingerliu.com
