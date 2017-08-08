 
Industry News





South Jax Rotary Holds Event At Starbucks For Jacksonville Humane Society

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A Dog-Gone good time was had by all last Saturday when the Tapestry Park Starbucks hosted the Rotary Club of South Jacksonville's puppy event to raise funds and supplies for the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Rotary club member Meredith Porter and her dog Sprout headed up the event that featured "puppacinos" for the dogs, donated by Starbucks. The canines got along well and there were no "accidents." Plus, people going through the drive-through enjoyed the impromptu "dog show."

The fundraiser is part of a month-long effort to raise money and various supplies for the local Humane Society. The Rotary Club is involved in many fundraisers throughout the year, including providing scholarship funds for an oratory competition among over 45 high schools in Northeast Florida; funding for packaged dinners to third world countries; and financial support for Rotary International's campaign to end Polio throughout the world.

The Rotary Club of South Jacksonville meets every Tuesday at River City Brewing restaurant in downtown Jacksonville. To find out more about events scheduled for the Rotary club, go to SouthJaxRotary.org.

-30-

Source:Rotary Club of South Jacksonville
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Rotary, Puppies, Humane Society
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Jacksonville - Florida - United States
