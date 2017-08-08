News By Tag
South Jax Rotary Holds Event At Starbucks For Jacksonville Humane Society
Rotary club member Meredith Porter and her dog Sprout headed up the event that featured "puppacinos"
The fundraiser is part of a month-long effort to raise money and various supplies for the local Humane Society. The Rotary Club is involved in many fundraisers throughout the year, including providing scholarship funds for an oratory competition among over 45 high schools in Northeast Florida; funding for packaged dinners to third world countries; and financial support for Rotary International's campaign to end Polio throughout the world.
The Rotary Club of South Jacksonville meets every Tuesday at River City Brewing restaurant in downtown Jacksonville. To find out more about events scheduled for the Rotary club, go to SouthJaxRotary.org.
