News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma– US to have the lion's share among the 7MM's
According to DelveInsight's report, "Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma- Competitive Landscape, Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2025"
As per the report, it is estimated that the incident cases of CTCL in US shall increase at a CAGR of 0.35%, fueling the market size of CTCL in US which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecasted period (2013-2025). Many companies are developing drugs for this indication wherein Soligenix, Seattle Genetics, Eisai are leading the market with their products in phase III of development. According to the estimated market size of early stage and late stage CTCL, early stage Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market size is expected to have a CAGR twice as high as that of the late stage one.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house Forecast model analysis. It provides detailed insight about the global pipeline scenario for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, products and associated companies information. Complete coverage of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, historical and forecasted epidemiological data of CTCL in 7MM's is included to understand all the key market drivers and barriers in the market of CTCL.
Reasons to buy:
• The report will help develop business strategies by building a thorough understanding of recent market trends that shape up and drive the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market.
• Insightful reviews of key market drivers and barriers will help the buyer assess the CTCL market intelligently.
• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CTCL in US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.
• It will help in identifying strong upcoming players in the market, and will also help clients devise strategies to create a competitive edge over these players.
For more details Please visit: http://bit.ly/
Contact
DelveInsight
***@delveinsight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse