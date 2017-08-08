 
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma– US to have the lion's share among the 7MM's

 
 
DELHI, India - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market size in 7MM's is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 1.6% for the forecasted period (2013-2025), as per the latest report of DelveInsight. CTCL is a group of lympho proliferative disorders characterized by localization of neoplastic T lymphocytes to the skin. Collectively, CTCL is classified as a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). It is the most common type of skin lymphoma. Out of every 4 skin lymphomas diagnosed, more than 3 are CTCLs. They often appear as eczema-like skin rashes and can affect widespread parts of the body. The most common types of CTCL are mycosis fungoides and Sezary syndrome.

According to DelveInsight's report, "Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma- Competitive Landscape, Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2025", US accounts for the highest incident population as well as annual cost of therapy of CTCL compared to EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and UK) and Japan. Out of the two sub-types, the incident rate of mycosis fungoides has been increasing significantly since 1970s. There were about 1703 cases of mycosis fungoides estimated in United States in 2013, which is estimated to increase at a much higher rate.

As per the report, it is estimated that the incident cases of CTCL in US shall increase at a CAGR of 0.35%, fueling the market size of CTCL in US which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecasted period (2013-2025). Many companies are developing drugs for this indication wherein Soligenix, Seattle Genetics, Eisai are leading the market with their products in phase III of development. According to the estimated market size of early stage and late stage CTCL, early stage Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market size is expected to have a CAGR twice as high as that of the late stage one.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house Forecast model analysis. It provides detailed insight about the global pipeline scenario for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, products and associated companies information. Complete coverage of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, historical and forecasted epidemiological data of CTCL in 7MM's is included to understand all the key market drivers and barriers in the market of CTCL.

Reasons to buy:

• The report will help develop business strategies by building a thorough understanding of recent market trends that shape up and drive the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market.

• Insightful reviews of key market drivers and barriers will help the buyer assess the CTCL market intelligently.

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CTCL in US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

• It will help in identifying strong upcoming players in the market, and will also help clients devise strategies to create a competitive edge over these players.


For more details Please visit: http://bit.ly/2uBEObP

Contact
DelveInsight
***@delveinsight.com
